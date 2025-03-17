What Is An Autopen? The Signing Device Trump Says Biden Used For ‘Invalid’ Pardons

Donald Trump has ignited a fresh political firestorm, claiming—without evidence—that Joe Biden’s use of an autopen invalidates key presidential actions. Legal experts, however, dismiss the argument as baseless, calling it yet another distraction.

President Donald Trump has claimed—without providing evidence—that certain actions taken by his predecessor, Joe Biden, are invalid because they were allegedly signed using an autopen. The autopen, a device that replicates signatures, has been a longstanding tool used by White House administrations.

In a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump specifically targeted Biden’s preemptive pardons of members of the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. He declared them “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OF EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen.”

Right-Wing Groups Fuel the Controversy

The claim that Biden used an autopen to sign critical documents has been heavily promoted by the Oversight Project, a division of the conservative Heritage Foundation. This group was also involved in spreading misinformation about noncitizen voting during the 2024 elections.

Trump’s remarks play into broader conspiracy theories questioning Biden’s authority during his presidency. While Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 reelection race was influenced by concerns about his age and fitness for office, some on the right have used it to further baseless claims about his ability to govern.

No Legal Basis for Nullifying Pardons Over Autopen Conspiracy

Trump suggested that because Biden did not personally sign the pardons, he may not have been aware of them. “In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” he wrote. However, there is no evidence to support this assertion.

It remains unclear whether Biden actually used an autopen to sign the documents in question. More importantly, legal experts argue that even if he did, it does not provide grounds to invalidate the pardons.

The U.S. Constitution grants presidents broad clemency powers. Article II, Section 2 states that a pardon only needs to be “accepted by its subject” to take effect. It does not include provisions for reversing pardons once they have been granted.

Jay Wexler, a constitutional law professor at Boston University, dismissed Trump’s argument as a “nonstarter” and “distraction.”

“The argument that the pardon fails because it was signed by an autopen fails at the get-go, because there’s no requirement that the pardon even be signed,” Wexler told NPR.

What Is an Autopen?

An autopen is a machine designed to duplicate signatures using real ink, making it easier for public figures to sign large volumes of correspondence and official documents. These devices, about the size of a standard printer, feature a mechanical arm that holds a pen or pencil and replicates pre-programmed signatures on paper.

The Maryland-based Autopen Company, which manufactures these devices, states that they have been in use for over 60 years. “The Autopen has long been a tool for the world’s most influential leaders, allowing them to more effectively apply their time and attention to important issues without compromising the impact of personalized correspondence,” the company notes.

A Historical Precedent: The Polygraph

The concept of automated signature replication dates back to the early 19th century. A precursor to the autopen was the polygraph, an invention that enabled a writer to move two pens simultaneously. Patented in the U.S. in 1803 and introduced the following year, the device was famously used by Thomas Jefferson both during and after his presidency.

