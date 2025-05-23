Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Trump Claims Credit As US Steel Stays In America, Announces Mega Investment Deal

US President Donald Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, on Thursday to declare that US Steel will continue to operate from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a new partnership with Japan’s Nippon Steel.

Trump Claims Credit As US Steel Stays In America, Announces Mega Investment Deal


US President Donald Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, on Thursday to declare that US Steel will continue to operate from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a new partnership with Japan’s Nippon Steel.

According to Trump, the deal will result in the creation of at least 70,000 jobs and bring in a staggering $14 billion in investment over the next 14 months—an economic boost he called the largest in Pennsylvania’s history.

“Made in America” Returns, Says Trump

In his post, Trump emphasised that his trade and tariff policies were instrumental in keeping US Steel on home ground. “Steel will once again be, forever, MADE IN AMERICA,” he wrote, celebrating what he views as a symbolic revival of American manufacturing.

The partnership is being positioned as a joint venture that will bolster steel production while preserving the heritage of US Steel, long considered a pillar of American industry.

Trump ended his announcement by inviting supporters to a rally at the US Steel headquarters in Pittsburgh on May 30, promising a grand celebration of the deal.

The White House has not officially commented on the announcement or the scale of the investment. However, Trump’s message is expected to resonate with key industrial swing states as the 2024 election season intensifies.

