Trump Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says ‘My Administration Brokered Historic Ceasefire’

US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for brokering a "historic ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, asserting that his administration played a decisive role in halting what he described as an escalating conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, Trump stated, “Just days ago, my administration brokered a historic cease-fire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan, and I used trade to a large extent to do it.”

Referring to what he described as backchannel diplomacy, Trump claimed he urged both sides to prioritize economic cooperation over military confrontation. “I said, fellas, come on, let’s make a deal. Let’s not trade nuclear missiles, let’s trade the things that you make so beautifully,” he said, calling Indian and Pakistani leaders “strong, smart” individuals who agreed to de-escalate tensions.

Trump also credited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance for their roles in the negotiations. “I was very proud of Marco Rubio and all of the people that worked so hard. Thank you, JD Vance,” he added.

He went a step further to suggest a symbolic reconciliation, saying, “Maybe we can even get them together a little bit, where they go out and have a nice dinner together. Wouldn’t that be nice?”

The president warned that the conflict could have had catastrophic consequences. “Millions of people could have died from that conflict that started off small and was getting bigger by the day,” he remarked.

However, India issued a sharp rebuttal to Trump’s claims. At a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s longstanding policy on Kashmir. “We have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed bilaterally with Pakistan. That stated policy has not changed,” he said.

Jaiswal clarified that discussions with the US were limited to military developments during Operation Sindoor, which began on May 7 and led to a ceasefire on May 10. “The issue of trade did not come up in any of these discussions,” he added, rejecting Trump’s assertion about trade being used as leverage.

India also reiterated that the primary issue remains the vacation of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which it considers sovereign Indian territory.

