Saturday, December 14, 2024
Trump Claims Government Knows More About Mysterious Drone Sightings Than Disclosed

On December 13, Donald Trump alleged that government officials are aware of more details about the mysterious drone sightings in the Northeast than they have shared with the public. He further demanded that, if the authorities are not forthcoming, the unidentified flying objects should be shot down.

Trump shared his remarks on Truth Social, stating, “Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT.”

Drone Sightings Spark National Concern

The recent drone sightings, particularly near U.S. military installations in New Jersey, have raised alarms among lawmakers, fueling worries about potential threats from adversaries such as Iran. However, the Pentagon has dismissed claims of foreign involvement in the drone activity.

Trump was not the only one voicing concern. Several Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Chris Smith (R-NJ), and Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), have joined calls for the military to take action by shooting down the drones.

Calls for Action From Lawmakers

Rep. Luna, a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, emphasized that unknown objects entering U.S. airspace should automatically be shot down without delay. She wrote on social media, “If an unknown object enters our airspace, an automatic shoot-down order should be issued — no questions asked.”

House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) and Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) have also written a letter to the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Federal Aviation Administration, requesting a classified briefing regarding the drones. These unmanned aerial systems (UAS) have been spotted in multiple states, including New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, since mid-November.

Rising Concerns Over National Security

Trump Claims Government Knows More About Mysterious Drone Sightings Than DisclosedRep. Pfluger expressed growing concerns in his letter, suggesting that these drones might be conducting surveillance or intelligence gathering while exploiting U.S. airspace. Despite the Pentagon’s assurances that the UAS do not belong to the U.S. military, the situation continues to prompt fears about possible foreign adversary activity.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has already been briefed on the drone sightings, further intensifying the ongoing investigations into the matter.

Read More  : Donald Trump Advocates For Ending ‘Costly’ Daylight Saving Time In the US

