Trump Claims 'Mental Anguish' Over CBS Interview Editing: Report

Trump claims he suffered “mental anguish” and reputational harm from the editing of a CBS News interview with Kamala Harris, his lawyers said.

Trump Claims ‘Mental Anguish’ Over CBS Interview Editing: Report

President Trump claims he suffered “mental anguish” and reputational harm from the editing of a CBS News “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, his lawyers argued in a court filing this week.


President Donald Trump claims he suffered “mental anguish” and reputational harm from the editing of a CBS News “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, his lawyers argued in a court filing this week, The Associated Press reported.

The complaint is part of a $20 billion lawsuit Trump has filed against CBS parent Paramount Global, accusing the network of manipulating the broadcast to favour Harris during the 2024 campaign — a charge CBS denies.

Lawsuit Targets CBS Editing, Alleges Bias

Filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Amarillo, Texas, the suit alleges that CBS edited Harris’ responses to an interview question by correspondent Bill Whitaker, resulting in what Trump’s team calls a “deceptively distorted” portrayal, as reported by AP. The same question was featured in both “60 Minutes” and “Face the Nation,” with allegedly different answers shown.

CBS has reportedly said that both responses were drawn from a longer reply and edited for brevity.

But Trump’s attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, argued that the editing led to “widespread confusion and mental anguish of consumers, including plaintiffs, regarding a household name of the legacy media apparently deceptively distorting its broadcasts, and then resisting attempts to clear the public record,” as reported by AP.

Trump Claims Damage to Media Persona and Truth Social

Trump, described in the filing as a “media icon”, has alleged that the coverage diverted attention from him and his social platform, Truth Social, and that he had to spend significant “time, money and effort” correcting the public record.

His legal team also claims his status as a “content creator” was harmed by the incident.

Settlement Talks Spark Turmoil

While Paramount Global is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, it is simultaneously in settlement negotiations with Trump. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company has offered $15 million, but Trump is reportedly demanding more money and an apology.

The prospect of a settlement, reports suggest, has prompted the recent resignations of CBS News President Wendy McMahon and “60 Minutes” Executive Producer Bill Owens, both of whom opposed a deal.

Backlash from Media Advocates and Lawmakers

The Freedom of the Press Foundation, which says it holds Paramount shares, has threatened to sue if a settlement is reached.

“A settlement of Trump’s meritless lawsuit may well be a thinly veiled effort to launder bribes through the court system,” AP quoted Seth Stern, the group’s advocacy director, as saying.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren are reportedly investigating whether a settlement could violate federal bribery laws, due to the Trump administration’s role in approving Paramount’s proposed merger with Skydance Media.

