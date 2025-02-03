Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Trump Claims Opponents Of Tariffs Are ‘Controlled By China’ Amid Economic Backlash

While Trump insists that tariffs will protect American interests, analysts warn of severe economic consequences, including job losses and a decline in GDP.

Trump Claims Opponents Of Tariffs Are ‘Controlled By China’ Amid Economic Backlash


U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited trade tensions with a bold assertion that anyone opposing his proposed tariffs is “controlled by China, or other foreign or domestic companies.” The statement follows his announcement of a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports, alongside a 10% tax on Chinese goods. Trump claims these measures are necessary to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Criticism From Economic Experts

However, his stance has sparked sharp criticism, with The Wall Street Journal editorial board branding his trade policies as “the dumbest trade war in history.” The board argues that imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico could severely harm the U.S. economy without justifiable benefits.

Despite the backlash, Trump remains steadfast, claiming that his tariff policies have received a “FANTASTIC” response. In a statement on Truth Social, he wrote, “Anybody that’s against Tariffs, including the Fake News Wall Street Journal, and Hedge Funds, is only against them because these people or entities are controlled by China, or other foreign or domestic companies. Anybody that loves and believes in the United States of America is in favor of Tariffs. They should have never ended, in favor of the Income Tax System, in 1913. The response to Tariffs has been FANTASTIC!”

Global Economic Repercussions

The economic implications of Trump’s tariff proposal are significant, with Canada and Mexico threatening retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. Meanwhile, China has vowed to take “necessary countermeasures” to protect its interests. Economic experts warn that such moves could escalate into a global trade war, leading to financial instability and job losses.

A study conducted by the Tax Foundation estimates that Trump’s proposed tariffs could have dire consequences for the U.S. economy, including a 0.8% decline in GDP, a 2.8% reduction in imports, a 1.3% drop in exports, and the potential loss of approximately 184,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Nevertheless, Trump’s stance has garnered support among certain Republican figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson. Trump continues to argue that his tariff plan is necessary to prevent the U.S. from “los[ing] TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SUBSIDIZING OTHER COUNTRIES.” As the 2024 election approaches, his trade policies remain a polarizing issue, with potential long-term effects on both domestic and international economies.

