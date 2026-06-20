‘They Do As I Say’: Trump Claims Strong Influence Over Israel, Says He Keeps Netanyahu ‘A Little Bit Sane’

US President Donald Trump has revealed fresh tensions in his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he sometimes has to keep his longtime ally ‘a little bit sane’ amid ongoing disagreements over the Middle East conflict. Trump emphasized in an interview made public on Friday on The Axios Show that he and Netanyahu keep a good working relationship, but that the alliance is still essentially under American control, thanks to the support of the United States’ military and diplomatic arsenal. Trump insisted that Israel has reaped significant benefits from US support and indicated that his administration’s policies have played a ‘key role’ in the nation’s security. He also noted that Washington remains a key player that affects events in the region, especially in the Iran and its allies’ conflict.

Why Did Trump Say That?

The comments follow as the Trump administration advances a controversial memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran in a move to defuse tensions and to end the conflict on multiple fronts in the region. Trump said he feels he could convince Israel not to take steps that could threaten the fragile deal, such as a possible military strike against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The agreement calls for ‘cessation of hostilities’ across various conflict areas as part of a ‘fight to prevent escalation’. Iran has apparently threatened to stop fighting with Hezbollah in exchange for its involvement in peace talks, a move that has made it difficult for the White House to deal with allies and enemies. The administration even pushed back a trip to the region by Vice President JD Vance while diplomacy continued to be pushed behind the scenes.

What More Did Trump Say?

According to New York Post, Trump also lashed out at political leaders and foreign policy hawks who are still pushing for military action against Iran. He did not identify the individuals, but said he lost his respect for those calling for going forward with more aggressive action and that further fighting could have significant consequences for the global economy. The president insisted his ‘first priority’ is ‘to prevent needless bloodshed’ and to ‘safeguard economic stability’. Trump cited the performance of the stock market and other economic good news as proof that diplomacy is a superior way to deal with the world than war. He cautioned that a broader regional conflict could lead to ‘significant shocks’, which may impact economies globally.

Recent Developing Tensions Between Trump and Netanyahu

Though Trump has publicly expressed his support for Netanyahu, recent events have revealed the developing tensions between the two leaders. Earlier this month, Trump admitted to a ‘hot’ phone call after Israeli military operations in Lebanon. Disagreements have also emerged around attempts to reach a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Iran, with Netanyahu in some instances moving ahead to take measures despite Trump’s calls for calm. US intelligence officials worry about certain elements within the Israeli government trying to sabotage the Iran deal, reports said. Recently, Vice President Vance bolstered the administration’s stance, telling Israeli officials that they must not openly reject the deal and that Washington remained Israel’s most important international ally. The developments reflect a complex relationship between two powers as both are trying to handle a rapidly changing Middle East.

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