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Home > World News > Trump Claims US Cancelled Planned Iran Strike After Tehran Sought Deal; Says Military Was ‘Locked and Loaded’

Trump Claims US Cancelled Planned Iran Strike After Tehran Sought Deal; Says Military Was ‘Locked and Loaded’

Donald Trump claims the US was ready to launch its biggest military action against Iran since World War II but cancelled the strike after Tehran allegedly sought talks to avoid conflict.

Donald Trump (Image: AFP)
Donald Trump (Image: AFP)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 09:18 IST

US President Donald Trump claimed over the weekend that America was ready for a full-scale attack against Iran, but chose to hold back and let the Iranians go because some Middle East nations reportedly requested the US to call off the military strike and make peace.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US military had reached an unprecedented level of readiness before the planned attack was called off. He wrote, “The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II.”

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Trump claimed that Iran had asked the United States to “hold off any attack” after both sides had broadly agreed on the framework of a possible deal.

Trump Says Deal Prompted US to Cancel Planned Attack

According to Trump, the military operation was halted after requests from Iran and other countries in the region. “Based on this request, I have agreed… to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump added.

He said the proposed agreement would include the “immediate, complete, and total” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and “an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”

Trump also claimed that Israel supported the move. “The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment,” he further added. He ended his statement by urging all parties to complete the agreement quickly. “Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE,” Trump concluded.

Trump Claims US Cancelled Planned Iran Strike After Tehran Sought Deal; Says Military Was ‘Locked and Loaded’

Iranian officials had not immediately responded to Trump’s claims, and there was no official confirmation from Tehran regarding the alleged request for talks.

Reports Suggested US and Israel Were Preparing Major Strikes

These statements came amid reports that there were plans from the US and Israel to conduct a massive bombing of the energy structures.

As reported by CBS News, quoting several officials in the US government, the talks revolved around conducting the attack before the opening of financial markets on Monday. There were fears that any long-term battle would lead to wild fluctuations in oil prices and the stock market.

This attack would become one of the largest attacks ever on Iran’s energy structures. It was alleged that this was discussed when President Donald Trump met with his Cabinet members last Friday.

During that meeting, Trump was heard telling reporters: “We’ll be hitting them [Iranians] very hard. At some point, they’re going to say, ‘We just can’t take it anymore.'”

US-Iran Tensions Continue to Rise

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have increased steadily since an agreement for a ceasefire reached in April broke down in June. This week, it was revealed that the US has initiated a “heavy strike wave” against Iran because of what appears to be a ballistic missile attack against US forces in the area.

The confrontation has become regional, and the US has attacked Iran and stepped up its blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones against US targets in the region as well as targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the busiest oil transit lanes in the world.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial sea route where daily oil shipments from the Middle East pass through. Disruptions to this channel could mean disruptions in global energy supplies and increase oil prices worldwide.

The current crisis comes in light of months of military engagement between the US, Israel, and Iran that started on February 28. While Trump has claimed that diplomacy prevented another round of military action, the situation remains highly volatile as no official agreement has yet been confirmed by Iran.

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Trump Claims US Cancelled Planned Iran Strike After Tehran Sought Deal; Says Military Was ‘Locked and Loaded’

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Trump Claims US Cancelled Planned Iran Strike After Tehran Sought Deal; Says Military Was ‘Locked and Loaded’
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