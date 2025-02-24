Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump Claims US Provided More Aid To Ukraine Than Any Other Nation

Trump Claims US Provided More Aid To Ukraine Than Any Other Nation

The press conference coincided with Macron’s visit to the White House on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump Claims US Provided More Aid To Ukraine Than Any Other Nation


U.S. President Donald Trump, in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, claimed that the United States has provided significantly more financial aid to Ukraine than European nations. However, independent analysis contradicts his statement, according to a report by CNN.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the press conference on Monday (local time), Trump asserted, “The United States has put up far more aid for Ukraine than any other nation. We’ve spent more than USD 300 billion, and Europe has spent about 100 –USD 100 billion. That’s a big difference and at some point, we should equalize.”

Data Reveals Different

Contrary to Trump’s assertion, data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German think tank tracking wartime aid to Ukraine, indicates that European nations and the European Union have collectively committed approximately USD 258 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid as of December 2024. In contrast, U.S. contributions amounted to roughly USD 124 billion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Further breakdowns reveal that Europe has allocated around USD 138 billion in aid, surpassing the U.S.’s USD 119 billion in various forms of assistance. The U.S. did lead in military aid allocation, contributing about USD 67 billion compared to Europe’s USD 65 billion, though this margin is much narrower than Trump’s claim suggested.

The press conference coincided with Macron’s visit to the White House on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. European leaders are seeking to reassert their role in discussions regarding Ukraine’s future, especially following their exclusion from U.S.-Russia negotiations about ending the war.

In a related statement, Trump remarked on Ukraine’s potential to reclaim its Russian-occupied territories. “That’s not an easy thing to do,” he said when questioned about Ukraine’s ability to recover lost land. “I say that, yeah, perhaps some of it,” he added, noting that the matter would be a topic of discussion with Macron.

As global leaders strategize on Ukraine’s ongoing conflict, Trump’s statements underscore ongoing debates about international commitments and responsibilities in supporting the war-torn nation.

ALSO READ: India Firmly Supports Ukraine’s Sovereignty, Says Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk

Filed under

donald trump ukraine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine