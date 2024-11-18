Trump Confirms He Will Declare National Emergency And Use Military For Mass Deportation

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that his administration will declare a national emergency and utilize military assets in a sweeping mass deportation program aimed at “reversing the Biden invasion.” Trump’s affirmation came in response to a post by a right-wing commentator, with the President-elect simply writing, “True!” in agreement.

The announcement marks the continuation of Trump’s tough stance on illegal immigration and is expected to be a key feature of his second term in office. His border czar, Tom Homan, also issued a strong warning to Democratic governors who have vowed to resist the new deportation policies. “All this crap ends on January 20,” Homan said in a podcast, referring to the incoming Trump administration’s approach. He added, “Federal law trumps state law every single time,” signaling the federal government’s readiness to override state resistance.

“Shock and Awe” Plan: Deporting 425,000 Criminal Immigrants First

Tom Homan, a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director and one of Trump’s key advisers on immigration, outlined the administration’s first step in the mass deportation process: the removal of 425,000 illegal immigrants with criminal records. Homan emphasized that this approach would focus on public safety and national security, aiming to address the immediate threat posed by individuals with criminal histories.

In his comments, Homan stressed that millions of immigrants and asylum seekers who have followed legal procedures have been “pushed to the back of the line” due to what he referred to as the “invasion of illegals.” He assured that immigrants would receive due process in court, and if they lose their cases, they would be required to return to their home countries. Homan also made it clear that “legal immigrants are perfectly safe” under the new policies.

Drawing from his own experiences at the border, Homan criticized the current border security system, describing it as a system where border patrol agents are no longer focused on stopping illegal crossings but are instead tasked with processing immigrants and providing them with taxpayer-funded benefits. He specifically pointed to instances where individuals were provided with free airline tickets, hotel stays, and healthcare, all at taxpayer expense, while millions of American citizens continue to face economic struggles.

Trump’s approach to immigration, alongside concerns about inflation and rising costs, was a central theme during his successful 2024 campaign. With mass deportation on the agenda, his administration is preparing to follow through on this promise despite growing doubts about the feasibility of removing the estimated 10 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S., many of whom work in industries like agriculture.

Critics of Trump’s mass deportation plan warn of significant disruptions to the U.S. economy, particularly in sectors like agriculture, construction, and hospitality, where undocumented workers make up a substantial portion of the workforce. According to the American Immigration Council (AIC), around 14% of workers in the construction industry are undocumented, and removing them could lead to widespread labor shortages that would impact construction of homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure projects.

The AIC further estimates that mass deportations could cause a loss of up to 6.8% of U.S. GDP and a significant reduction in federal and state tax revenues. In 2022 alone, undocumented immigrant households contributed $46.8 billion in federal taxes, $29.3 billion in state and local taxes, and $22.6 billion to Social Security and $5.7 billion to Medicare.

While the economic consequences of mass deportations are severe, the human cost is even more alarming. The AIC highlights that around 5.1 million U.S. citizen children live with at least one undocumented parent. Mass deportations would separate families, causing emotional distress and significant financial hardship, particularly for mixed-status families where the undocumented parent is the primary breadwinner.

The potential for family separations raises questions about the broader societal impact of the proposed policies. Critics argue that the human toll could be devastating, not only for the families involved but for communities at large, which could experience increased social strain and economic instability.

While Trump’s mass deportation plan may resonate with many of his supporters, experts and activists caution that it could be an unworkable, costly operation. Some estimates suggest that removing upwards of 10 million undocumented immigrants could cost the federal government anywhere from $300 billion to nearly $1 trillion — a figure that some consider to be unrealistic. Additionally, legal challenges from states that refuse to cooperate, along with logistical hurdles in detaining and deporting millions, could delay or derail the policy.

For now, it’s unclear whether the Trump administration’s mass deportation vision will become a reality, but it will likely remain one of the most contentious issues of his second term.