Trump Confirms US Attack on Iran Despite Election-Day Promise, Anti-Aircraft Facility Targeted Near Strait of Hormuz, What Changed After His Vow to Avoid War?

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that American forces carried out strikes on Iran, describing the operation as a “minor attack”. The strikes reportedly targeted an anti-aircraft facility on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. The announcement came on Tuesday, November 3, the day Americans headed to the polls for the crucial 2026 midterm elections. It also marked a shift from Trump’s earlier promise to avoid military action against Iran before Election Day.

Trump Confirms Iran Attack, Says US Hit Anti-Aircraft Facility

Speaking during an interview on Fox & Friends, Trump said American forces targeted an Iranian anti-aircraft facility after its construction was completed.

“They built an anti-aircraft facility… As soon as it was completed, we hit it last night very nicely,” Trump said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the strikes, describing them as limited in scope. US officials reportedly characterised the operation as defensive, saying it was intended to prevent Iran from attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media IRNA reported five explosions in quick succession on Qeshm Island. Some residents also claimed to have spotted two aircraft in the sky.

Trump Breaks Earlier Promise Ahead of US Midterm Elections

The strikes came despite Trump’s October 8 statement on Truth Social, where he had promised not to attack Iran before the midterm elections.

“We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.”

At the time, Trump had described discussions with Tehran as “productive discussions”. When asked about his plans after the elections, Trump said he was not “looking to, you know, kill lots of people, but if we have to, we’ll have to.”

Iran War Becomes Major Issue in US Midterm Elections

The conflict has emerged as a major political issue for Trump’s Republican Party. A Pew Research Centre survey found that 65 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of military action against Iran, while 33 per cent approve. Other tracking reports have placed disapproval levels at around 71 per cent, with nearly 70 per cent of voters questioning whether the war was worth fighting.

Trump Announces Major Shift in US Aid to Israel

In the same interview, Trump also revealed a possible change in Washington’s financial support for Israel. He said he had reached an understanding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end US funding to Israel after this year.

“We’ve already agreed that by the end of this year we won’t be paying Israel. Now we’ll help Israel if they need it,” Trump said. The move would mark a shift from the existing 10-year security assistance agreement, under which the US committed $3.8 billion annually to Israel through 2028.