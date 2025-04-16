Trump Criticizes Harvard, Suggests Ending Tax-Exempt Status Over Ideological Dispute

Harvard University refused to comply with new federal requirements related to civil rights investigations. These conditions included tighter oversight of protests and academic content on campus.

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a strong attack on Harvard University, accusing the Ivy League institution of promoting “political, ideological, and terrorist-inspired sickness.” His criticism followed Harvard’s decision to reject new federal conditions tied to ongoing antisemitism investigations on campus, according to reports. Trump used his social media platform, Truth Social, to suggest the university should lose its tax-exempt status. “Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?’ Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!” he wrote.

Harvard Rejects Federal Conditions

Harvard University refused to comply with new federal requirements related to civil rights investigations. These conditions included tighter oversight of protests and academic content on campus. Harvard’s refusal triggered a freeze on federal funding, including $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contract funding.

Federal Agencies Respond with Funding Freeze

Federal authorities responded by suspending billions in financial support. They accused Harvard of failing to meet civil rights obligations tied to antisemitism complaints. A federal agency released a statement condemning Harvard’s stance. “Harvard’s statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation’s most prestigious universities and colleges,” the agency stated.

Harvard Defends Academic Freedom

Harvard President Alan Garber defended the university’s decision and stressed the importance of institutional autonomy. “No government – regardless of which party is in power – should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” Garber stated.

Obama Praises Harvard’s Stand

Former President Barack Obama expressed support for Harvard, calling the federal conditions an example of government overreach. He commended the university for resisting pressure while other elite institutions, including Columbia and Princeton, accepted the new terms involving protest restrictions and academic scrutiny.

