Trump Criticizes Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, Calls Her ‘Mentally Disabled’

Former President Donald Trump delivered a vehement speech in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, on Saturday, where he focused heavily on immigration issues and directed sharp insults at Vice President Kamala Harris. This appearance comes amid an increasingly contentious election cycle as Trump vies for the Republican nomination against a backdrop of strong immigration debates.

Targeting Harris and Immigration

Trump’s rhetoric was particularly pointed as he labeled Harris, who had visited the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time in her 2024 presidential campaign, as “mentally impaired” and “mentally disabled.” The Vice President’s visit coincided with Trump’s speech, amplifying the stakes of the immigration conversation as both parties prepare for the November 5 election.

Flanked by posters depicting immigrants who have been arrested for serious crimes, Trump made it clear that his focus was primarily on the issue of undocumented immigrants. He referred to violent offenders as “monsters,” “stone-cold killers,” and “vile animals,” signaling his intent to galvanize public sentiment against immigration.

Also Read: U.S. Indicts Three Iranians For Trump Campaign Cyberattack

Accusations Against Biden and Harris

In his address, Trump held President Joe Biden and Harris accountable for what he described as an influx of dangerous individuals entering the United States. He claimed that some migrants had malicious intentions, stating, “They want to rape, pillage, thieve, plunder, and kill the people of the United States of America.” This inflammatory language sought to position immigration as a pressing crisis under the current administration.

Admitting the dark tone of his speech, Trump nonetheless maintained that it was a necessary conversation. His comments came on the heels of a recent incident in Wisconsin, where a Venezuelan national living in the U.S. illegally was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and attacking her daughter.

Record High Border Crossings

The topic of immigration is particularly salient in light of government data indicating that approximately 7 million migrants have been apprehended while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally during Biden’s presidency. This surge in numbers has intensified scrutiny and criticism directed at Harris and Biden from Trump and other Republicans, who argue that current policies are failing to protect American citizens.

In response to Trump’s claims, Harris, during her border visit, called for reforms to address what she described as a “broken immigration system.” She accused Trump of “fanning the flames of fear and division” and stressed the importance of stopping fentanyl trafficking, which she promised would be a “top priority.”

Rhetoric and Reality

Trump also took the opportunity to reiterate his false claims of a fraudulent 2020 election outcome. He vowed that if he were reelected and “if allowed,” he would pursue legal action against those he believes were responsible for his electoral defeat.

While studies have generally found no evidence that immigrants commit crimes at higher rates than native-born Americans, Trump’s assertions play into longstanding narratives about immigration and crime. Critics argue that his rhetoric perpetuates harmful stereotypes and exploits tragedies for political gain.

In particular, Trump has been known to spotlight cases involving young women allegedly victimized by Hispanic assailants while ignoring other incidents that do not fit this narrative. His opponents contend that he is exploiting the grief of families affected by violence to promote an image of immigrants as an invading force.

Support from Victims’ Families

Despite the criticisms, some families who have lost loved ones to violent crime or the opioid crisis applauded Trump’s focus on these issues. Several parents, who have experienced the devastating impact of fentanyl—much of which enters the U.S. through the southern border—spoke out in support of Trump prior to his remarks, further underscoring the emotional stakes involved in the immigration debate.