Cuba Next in Line? Trump Hints at Strategic Shift After Iran and Venezuela, Praises US Military Successes Abroad

The US President Donald Trump has shown that Cuba would be the next high profile stop of Washington citing what he termed as successful US military operations in Iran and Venezuela. Trump said in a speech in Miami at an investing forum that Cuba is the next stop, but cheered American efforts abroad. Nevertheless, he did not go further to the point of defining a clear course of action, despite the hints at a potential change in the US foreign policy priorities in his statements.

When Is Trump Going To Conduct Military Operation In Cuba? Any Time Frame?

Though no definite plan has been announced Trump has hinted severally that the Cuban government in Havana is on the verge of collapse as a result of a worsening economic crisis. His government has been negotiating with Cuban leadership over the past few weeks but diplomatic talks have gone hand in hand with more heated language. In his comments, Trump made subtle projections that military power might still be a possibility since he hoped that such power would not be necessary, but it might be.







What Does The Government Of Cuba Say?

The recent interest in Cuba is due to the significant geopolitical changes in the area especially after the US sponsored events in Venezuela shook off oil supplies which Cuba has long been reliant on. This has aggravated shortages in fuel and aggravated economic suffering on the island. Cuban President Miguel Dizas Canel, meanwhile, has confirmed that exploratory discussions are underway with Washington as they both seem to match negotiations with increasing pressure. Although Trump has mentioned a friendly takeover, or a wider intervention, the officials report that the talks are still going on and the ultimate course of action is still unclear.

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