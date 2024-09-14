Trump Declares ‘Large Deportations’ From Ohio City, Blames ‘Nests Of Bad People’ For US Issues

Former President Donald Trump has vowed "large deportations" from Springfield, Ohio, a town that has become a political hotbed as his Republican running mate, JD Vance, disseminated untrue stories alleging that Haitian immigrants eat pets.

“We will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio, large deportations. We’re going to get these people out. We’re bringing them back to Venezuela,” Trump said.

Trump called it “an invasion from within” and asserted that “nests of bad people” are flooding the country.

“They emptied their jails in Venezuela, emptied their criminals, emptied the nests. They call them ‘nests of bad people.’ They’re all now in the United States, and they’re now taking over cities. It’s like an invasion from within and we’re gonna have the largest deportation in the history of our country. And we’re gonna start with Springfield and Aurora,” the former US President said.

According to CNN, the website of the city of Springfield estimates that there are between 12,000 and 15,000 immigrants in Clark County, but it doesn’t specify which countries they are from.

As per the website’s frequently asked questions section, Haitian immigrants are permitted to stay there via the Immigration Parole Program.

Trump, according to CNN, has vowed to carry out the largest-scale deportation of unauthorized immigrants during his campaign.

“It’s going to get worse at a level like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said, speaking more generally about immigration and the border.

Notably, illegal immigration is a major issue in the United States over which the Democrats and Republicans spar regularly with contrasting stands.

Quite recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized the Democratic Party over the issue of illegal immigration while claiming that the upcoming presidential polls will mark the “last real election” in the United States if Donald Trump loses.

The billionaire alleged that the Democrats want to legalize 15 million illegal migrants and bring more, which can help them win the swing states and turn America into a “one-party state.”

“The publicly stated goal by almost all leaders of the Democratic Party is to legalize the ~15 million illegal migrants as soon as possible, as well as bring in tens of millions more. That would immediately make all swing states deep blue, just like happened in California with the 1986 amnesty, turning America into a permanent one-party state. This is the last real election if Trump loses,” Musk stated in a post on X.

Elon Musk has been regularly expressing support for Donald Trump in the elections scheduled on November 5.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, if elected, has pledged to set up a new task force, headed by Musk, to conduct a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and make recommendations for drastic reforms.

Elon Musk has welcomed Trump’s decision, stating, “This is badly needed.”

In a separate interview, Trump even had said that he would like to keep Elon Musk in his cabinet if he’s elected as President.

