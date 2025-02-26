Trump Declares US Will Not Make Security Guarantees In Ukraine-Russia Deal

In a major shift in US foreign policy, President Donald Trump stated that the United States will not provide security guarantees to Ukraine as part of a potential ceasefire agreement with Russia. Instead, he emphasized that European nations should take responsibility for Ukraine’s security.

Speaking at his first cabinet meeting, Trump asserted that negotiations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine were progressing “very successfully” and hinted at an impending peace deal. “We’re going to make a deal with Russia and Ukraine to stop killing people,” he told reporters. However, when asked whether the US would commit to security guarantees, Trump responded, “I’m not going to make security guarantees … We’re going to have Europe do that, because Europe is the next-door neighbor.”

The statement marks a departure from the US’s previous stance of strong military backing for Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the US has provided significant military aid and diplomatic support to Kyiv. Trump’s refusal to offer security assurances aligns with his longstanding skepticism toward extensive American involvement in European conflicts.

Zelenskyy to visit Washington

As part of the discussions, Trump also confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington on Friday to sign an agreement. Zelenskyy had initially insisted on explicit US security commitments, but the framework reportedly reached by both sides does not include such guarantees.

Instead, Trump focused on economic cooperation, particularly concerning critical minerals. He revealed that the US and Ukraine would establish a partnership on rare earth minerals, calling it a “great deal” for both countries. “We very much need rare earth, they have great rare earth,” he said, adding that the deal could be worth approximately $350 billion to the US.

Additionally, Trump dismissed Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO, reiterating a stance that closely mirrors Russia’s opposition to the alliance’s eastward expansion. “You can forget about it. That’s probably the reason the whole thing started,” he said, suggesting that Ukraine’s NATO ambitions were a key factor in the conflict.

Trump’s comments come amid broader geopolitical shifts as European nations assess their defense strategies in response to the ongoing war. While Ukraine continues to seek robust Western military support, Trump’s approach signals a recalibration of US commitments in the region, leaving European allies to take on a more prominent role in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.

