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Home > World News > Trump Defers Military Action On Iran Power Plants For 5 Days In Big Climbdown: What Led To The Big Pause, How Tehran Reacted? Explained

Trump Defers Military Action On Iran Power Plants For 5 Days In Big Climbdown: What Led To The Big Pause, How Tehran Reacted? Explained

Trump pauses Iran strike for 5 days amid global pressure, war risks, military unreadiness, and push for diplomacy over escalation.

Trump pauses Iran strike for 5 days amid global pressure. (Photo: X)
Trump pauses Iran strike for 5 days amid global pressure. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 23, 2026 17:07:10 IST

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Trump Defers Military Action On Iran Power Plants For 5 Days In Big Climbdown: What Led To The Big Pause, How Tehran Reacted? Explained

Trump Defers Military Action On Iran For 5  Days In Big Climbdown.

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Trump Defers Military Action On Iran Power Plants For 5 Days In Big Climbdown: What Led To The Big Pause, How Tehran Reacted? Explained

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Trump Defers Military Action On Iran Power Plants For 5 Days In Big Climbdown: What Led To The Big Pause, How Tehran Reacted? Explained

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Trump Defers Military Action On Iran Power Plants For 5 Days In Big Climbdown: What Led To The Big Pause, How Tehran Reacted? Explained
Trump Defers Military Action On Iran Power Plants For 5 Days In Big Climbdown: What Led To The Big Pause, How Tehran Reacted? Explained
Trump Defers Military Action On Iran Power Plants For 5 Days In Big Climbdown: What Led To The Big Pause, How Tehran Reacted? Explained
Trump Defers Military Action On Iran Power Plants For 5 Days In Big Climbdown: What Led To The Big Pause, How Tehran Reacted? Explained

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