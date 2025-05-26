Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen

Trump announced a delay in the implementation of a 50% tariff on EU imports, from June 1 to July 9, following a call with von der Leyen.

President Donald Trump has announced a delay in the implementation of a planned 50% tariff on European Union imports, pushing the date from June 1 to July 9 following what he described as a “very nice call” with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, CNN reported.

“(Von der Leyen) said she wants to get down to serious negotiation,” Trump told reporters on Sunday at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey, per CNN. “July 9 would be the day; that was the date she requested. Could we move it from June 1 to July 9? I agreed to do that.”

“She said we will rapidly get together and see if we can work something out,” he added.

Trump’s comments signalled a sharp pivot from just two days earlier, when he insisted he was “not looking for a deal” with the EU and confirmed that the steep tariff rate would take effect on June 1. That 50% rate was to follow a 20% reciprocal tariff imposed in April, which itself had faced delays.

Shortly after his airport remarks, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “Talks will begin rapidly.”

EU & US ‘share world’s most consequential and close trade relationship’

Von der Leyen, for her part, said the EU and the US “share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship”.

“Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9,” the EU chief wrote on X.

The postponement of tariffs had a modestly positive effect on Asian stock markets on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising as much as 0.8%, South Korea’s KOSPI gaining 0.9%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index edging up 0.3%, according to CNN. Other regional indices, such as Taiwan’s TAIEX and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, remained largely flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped by 0.3%, the report added.

Trump’s grievance with the EU has centred on what he calls “non-monetary trade barriers” and the sizable trade deficit the U.S. maintains with the bloc. According to U.S. Commerce Department data, the United States posted a $236 billion trade deficit with the European Union last year, as reported by CNN.

In a related comment Sunday, Trump also addressed U.S. industrial policy, saying he “tended to agree” with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who recently stated there is no pressing need to bring back textile manufacturing to America.

“We’re not looking to make sneakers and t-shirts … we want to make military equipment,” CNN quoted Trump as saying. “We want to make big things. We want to do the ‘AI thing’ with the computers.”

newsx

