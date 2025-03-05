Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump Delays Portion of Auto Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Following Automakers’ Request

Trump Delays Portion of Auto Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Following Automakers’ Request

President Donald Trump's decision to delay auto tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month offers temporary relief to automakers amid rising trade tensions. The move follows diplomatic talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as both countries seek to ease the economic fallout of sweeping U.S. tariffs.

Trump Delays Portion of Auto Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Following Automakers’ Request

President Donald Trump's decision to delay auto tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month offers temporary relief to automakers.


President Donald Trump has decided to delay a portion of the recently imposed 25 percent auto tariffs on automobiles imported from Canada and Mexico for one month, following appeals from major automakers, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We spoke with the big three auto dealers,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “We are going to give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through [the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement].”

Auto tariffs and Impact on Trade Agreements

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision comes as the auto trade between the United States, Canada, and Mexico constitutes a significant portion of U.S. trade with its North American neighbors. Trade between the three countries totaled $1.6 trillion last year, with U.S. auto trade alone accounting for approximately $345 billion — $120 billion with Canada and $225 billion with Mexico.

Many automobiles and auto parts manufactured in Canada and Mexico currently enter the United States duty-free under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The exemption provides temporary relief to automakers who rely on the seamless flow of goods across borders.

Diplomatic Discussions Underway

The announcement followed a phone call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump on Wednesday afternoon — the first direct conversation between the two leaders since the U.S. administration initiated sweeping tariffs on all Canadian goods a day earlier.

While the exact details of the call remain undisclosed, a spokesperson for Trudeau confirmed that the two leaders discussed “trade and fentanyl.” According to a senior Canadian government official, the conversation lasted 50 minutes and included U.S. Vice-President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The official added that discussions between the two sides are expected to continue throughout the afternoon as both countries seek to navigate the economic fallout of the tariffs and explore potential resolutions.

Also Read: ‘Trudeau Using Tariff Issue To Stay In Power’: Trump After Discussing Fentanyl And Trade With Canadian PM On Call

Filed under

Auto Tariffs automakers

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Who Is Abdul Aziz Khan? Missing Boy Found After Seven Years in Colorado Amid Attempted Burglary

Who Is Abdul Aziz Khan? Missing Boy Found After Seven Years in Colorado Amid Attempted...

‘Trudeau Using Tariff Issue To Stay In Power’: Trump After Discussing Fentanyl And Trade With Canadian PM On Call

‘Trudeau Using Tariff Issue To Stay In Power’: Trump After Discussing Fentanyl And Trade With...

US ‘Prepared’ To Go To War With China: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

US ‘Prepared’ To Go To War With China: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

900 Year-Old Vatican Book Claims Judgement Day Will Happen In 2027 And It Has Link To Pope Francis’ Illness

900 Year-Old Vatican Book Claims Judgement Day Will Happen In 2027 And It Has Link...

Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard