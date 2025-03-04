Trump Demands $3.85 Billion Apology from Zelensky: What Happens if He Doesn’t Get It?

Donald Trump's decision to freeze military aid to Ukraine has sparked fears of a turning point in the ongoing war, potentially tilting the balance in Russia's favour. The move has heightened tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with experts warning of dire consequences if the aid is not restored.

Trump's freeze on Ukraine military aid risks Russian gains, as tensions with Zelensky escalate over demands for a public apology.

Donald Trump’s decision to halt military aid to Ukraine and a public spat with Zelensky could pave the way for a Russian victory and embolden President Vladimir Putin to expand his influence across Europe, experts have warned.

The sudden freeze on military spending was announced by Trump this morning, following a heated Oval Office meeting last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The US Congress had previously authorised $3.85 billion (approximately £3 billion) in additional military assistance for Ukraine from American stockpiles, but the funds now hang in the balance, according to the Pentagon.

Trump-Zelensky Rift

The aid freeze comes amid escalating tensions between Trump and Zelensky. Trump had previously referred to Zelensky as a “dictator” and a “salesman,” accusing him of lacking gratitude for US support – despite Zelensky repeatedly expressing thanks.

The dispute has placed enormous pressure on Zelensky to issue a public apology. Trump and senior Republican officials have strongly implied that such an apology would be a prerequisite for resuming negotiations on a US-Ukraine mineral deal, which they argue must precede any broader peace agreement.

“The minerals deal is not dead,” Trump said on Monday. “But Zelensky needs to be more appreciative.”

In response, Zelensky acknowledged the strained meeting but refrained from apologising. “It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right,” he posted on social media, adding that future cooperation should be constructive.

Will Zelensky Apologise?

Dr Marina Miron, from the war studies department at King’s College London, suggested that Zelensky is unlikely to apologise unless pressured by allies such as the UK and France.

“Zelensky went to Washington representing not just Ukraine’s interests but those of Britain and France,” Dr Miron said. “Trump has left the door open for Zelensky to return, but given the Ukrainian president’s public stance in London, it doesn’t look promising.

“Unless Britain and France push him to apologise, I doubt he will. The Trump administration may bypass Zelensky altogether and negotiate with Ukrainian parliament members to sign the minerals agreement.”

Dire Consequences for Ukraine

The aid freeze could significantly weaken Ukraine’s military efforts, experts have warned. Ukraine relies heavily on US-supplied Patriot air defence missile systems, and any disruption could leave the country vulnerable to Russian attacks.

Dr Miron described the situation as “really, really bad.”

“If US military aid is not restored, Ukraine will most likely lose on the battlefield,” she said, adding that Ukrainian forces – already stretched thin – could suffer a further blow to morale. The discontent could even spark a military coup, she warned.

One defence insider told The i Paper: “An American military aid freeze hands Putin all the cards. Putin can wait for Ukrainian stockpiles to run down and make further gains on the battlefield, he can capitalise on this new pressure in any negotiations and he can continue to play Trump in the coming weeks.”

