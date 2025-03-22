President Donald Trump has escalated his feud with Maine Governor Janet Mills over the state’s transgender sports policy, demanding a public apology and strict compliance with federal directives. The clash highlights growing tensions between state and federal authority on gender policies in athletics.

President Donald Trump has called on Maine Governor Janet Mills to issue a formal apology and pledge never to challenge federal directives again, as tensions escalate over the state’s policy on transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Trump, 78, voiced his demands on his social media platform, Truth Social, criticizing the Democratic governor for failing to respond directly to the federal government’s stance on the issue.

Trump: ‘A Full-Throated Apology’ is Needed

In his post, Trump stated, “Therefore, we need a full-throated apology from the Governor herself, and a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again.” He further added, “I’m sure she will be able to do that quite easily. Thank you for your attention to this matter, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

While acknowledging that the state had apologized, Trump emphasized the importance of hearing it directly from Mills, asserting, “She is the one that matters in such cases.”

Trump Bans Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports

Since his inauguration, Trump has signed executive orders reinforcing his administration’s stance on gender recognition. One directive, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” mandates that federal agencies enforce a ban on transgender athletes in female sports and threatens to revoke funding from institutions that fail to comply.

The U.S. Department of Justice has been tasked with ensuring enforcement under Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has since amended its policy, limiting women’s sports to student-athletes assigned female at birth.

Despite these measures, Maine has continued to allow transgender athletes to compete in female sports, becoming a focal point of national debate after a transgender student at Greely High School won a state championship in pole vaulting in the girls’ division.

Federal Response and Legal Action

Anthony Archeval, Acting Director of the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), issued a statement condemning Maine’s policy. “The Maine Department of Education may not shirk its obligations under federal law by ceding control of its extracurricular activities, programs, and services to the Maine Principals’ Association,” Archeval said in a press release on Monday.

The OCR has given Maine, its Principals’ Association, and the school involved a 10-day window to voluntarily comply by signing an agreement. Failure to do so could lead to a referral to the U.S. Department of Justice for further action.

Public Confrontation Between Trump and Mills

Tensions between Trump and Mills reached a boiling point in February when the former president directly challenged the governor during a public event.

“Is Maine here, the governor of Maine?” Trump asked the audience.

“I’m here,” Mills responded.

“Are you not going to comply with it?” he pressed.

