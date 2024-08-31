Trump Denies Exploiting Visit to US Soldiers’ Graves: ‘I Don’t Need Publicity’

Trump defended his actions, saying he was merely posing at the invitation of the soldiers' families, though they did not have the authority to approve campaign photos.

Donald Trump has denied accusations of exploiting a recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where he attended a ceremony to honour US soldiers who died in Afghanistan. The former president, who was criticized for turning the event into a photo opportunity, claimed at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, that he did not need publicity from such events.

The controversy began when the US Army publicly rebuked Trump’s campaign officials for allegedly turning the solemn ceremony into a campaign photo opportunity. Two campaign workers were accused of pushing aside a cemetery official who informed them that taking photographs at the graves of recently deceased soldiers was not allowed. Trump was photographed giving a thumbs-up amid the graves of 13 US servicemen and women who were killed in a suicide bombing during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

At the rally, Trump defended his actions, saying he was merely posing at the invitation of the soldiers’ families, though they did not have the authority to approve campaign photos. “I don’t need publicity. I get a lot of publicity. I would like to get a lot less publicity … I would hire a public relations agent to get less publicity,” Trump stated, deflecting accusations that he used the graves for political purposes. He further blamed President Joe Biden for the deaths of the soldiers, calling him incompetent.

Just hours before the rally, Trump’s campaign sent out a fundraising email promising a significant announcement that would impact the election race. The email hinted at a revelation that would challenge the so-called “Deep State” and force media coverage into overdrive. However, no such announcement was immediately made during his speech.

At the rally, Trump reiterated familiar themes from his previous campaigns, such as his stance on immigration, and crime, and skepticism about Kamala Harris’s capability to lead as president. He also called for the death penalty for drug dealers and promised to end inflation, keep men out of women’s sports, and restore “peace through strength.”

Trump revisited his allegations that foreign governments are sending criminals to the US illegally, a claim he has repeatedly made without substantial evidence. He added a new twist by suggesting he would be more effective than these governments at such a policy if he were in charge.

During the rally, Trump defended his often-criticized speaking style, which some accuse of being incoherent or rambling. He described his speeches as a “weave” of complex thoughts that all come back together brilliantly, a technique he claimed even English professors admire. “But the fake news, you know what they say, ‘He rambled’. It’s not rambling,” he insisted.

As the rally concluded, Trump urged his supporters to vote in large numbers to secure a decisive victory, which he suggested would prevent any possibility of election manipulation. “Get the hell out to vote,” he said. “We want a landslide that is too big to rig.”

Trump’s remarks at the rally and the controversy surrounding his visit to Arlington National Cemetery highlight the ongoing contentious nature of his campaign as he seeks to regain the presidency.

Also read: MEA Denounces CNN’s ‘Misleading’ Report Blaming India For Bangladesh Floods