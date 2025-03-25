Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’ Amid Calls For Resignations

Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’ Amid Calls For Resignations

In a phone conversation with NBC News, Trump said, "It was the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one."

Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’ Amid Calls For Resignations


President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed the security breach involving the inadvertent sharing of classified military plans as a minor “glitch.” In a phone conversation with NBC News, Trump said, “It was the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one,” adding that National Security Advisor Michael Waltz had “learned a lesson” and that “he’s a good man”.

The breach occurred when top national security officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, shared sensitive war plans regarding upcoming military strikes in Yemen through a group chat on the secure messaging app Signal. The chat also included a journalist, leading to widespread concerns over operational security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reports suggest that the inclusion of a journalist in the group chat has drawn sharp criticism from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, with some calling for resignations and others expressing alarm over the “mishandling of classified information”. Hegseth, however, has denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said the chat “appears to be authentic” but did not elaborate on the potential implications for national security, Reuters reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump has indicated that no further action will be taken against Waltz while suggesting that the matter has been “resolved internally”.

ALSO READ: Russia Says It’s Ready To Strike New Black Sea Deal If US ‘Orders’ Zelenskyy To Respect It

Filed under

Donald Trump 2.0 Michael Waltz US security breach

CIA Director John Ratclif

Leaked US Military Plans Contained No Classified Information, CIA Director Says
newsx

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest
newsx

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South
Donald-Trump-DJT-stock-TM

Trump Dismisses Group Chat Security Breach As ‘Glitch’ Amid Calls For Resignations
Jacqueline Fernandez

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March...
newsx

Pope Francis Was So Close To Death That Doctors Considered Ending Treatment: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Leaked US Military Plans Contained No Classified Information, CIA Director Says

Leaked US Military Plans Contained No Classified Information, CIA Director Says

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March 26?

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March...

Pope Francis Was So Close To Death That Doctors Considered Ending Treatment: Report

Pope Francis Was So Close To Death That Doctors Considered Ending Treatment: Report

Entertainment

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March 26?

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March

Right Connection Happens Naturally: Is Natasa Stankovic Dating Post Divorce From Hardik Pandya?

Right Connection Happens Naturally: Is Natasa Stankovic Dating Post Divorce From Hardik Pandya?

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequel Has A New Title, Here’s What It Means

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequel Has A New Title, Here’s What It Means

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success