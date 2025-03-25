In a phone conversation with NBC News, Trump said, "It was the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed the security breach involving the inadvertent sharing of classified military plans as a minor “glitch.” In a phone conversation with NBC News, Trump said, “It was the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one,” adding that National Security Advisor Michael Waltz had “learned a lesson” and that “he’s a good man”.

The breach occurred when top national security officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, shared sensitive war plans regarding upcoming military strikes in Yemen through a group chat on the secure messaging app Signal. The chat also included a journalist, leading to widespread concerns over operational security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reports suggest that the inclusion of a journalist in the group chat has drawn sharp criticism from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, with some calling for resignations and others expressing alarm over the “mishandling of classified information”. Hegseth, however, has denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said the chat “appears to be authentic” but did not elaborate on the potential implications for national security, Reuters reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump has indicated that no further action will be taken against Waltz while suggesting that the matter has been “resolved internally”.

ALSO READ: Russia Says It’s Ready To Strike New Black Sea Deal If US ‘Orders’ Zelenskyy To Respect It