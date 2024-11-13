Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump DOGE Announcement Fuels 20% Rise in Dogecoin

Dogecoin surged on Tuesday night, continuing its postelection rally following President-elect Donald Trump’s formal announcement of the Department of Government Efficiency, which he referred to as “DOGE” in his statement.

Trump DOGE Announcement Fuels 20% Rise in Dogecoin

Dogecoin surged on Tuesday night, continuing its postelection rally following President-elect Donald Trump’s formal announcement of the Department of Government Efficiency, which he referred to as “DOGE” in his statement.

Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead DOGE

In Trump’s statement, he shared that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate and Strive Asset Management co-founder, Vivek Ramaswamy, would lead the department. Together, they are expected to lead efforts to dismantle government bureaucracy, reduce excessive regulations, cut unnecessary spending, and restructure federal agencies.

Dogecoin was last up by nearly 20%, emerging as one of the top performers in the postelection rally with a 153% increase since election day, in contrast to bitcoin’s 30% gain in the same timeframe.

Dogecoin surpasses XRP

Dogecoin also surpassed XRP this week to become the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Memecoins are widely considered an indicator of retail interest and risk appetite within the crypto space, with increased memecoin activity often signifying active participation and speculative interest among retail investors.

Trump initially introduced the idea of an efficiency commission in September. Since then, Musk, who has previously referred to himself as the “Dogefather” and has a history of publicly supporting the memecoin, has posted on his social media platform X, referencing the commission as the “Department of Government Efficiency” or “D.O.G.E.”

Dogecoin rally

Dogecoin gained traction in 2021, largely due to Musk’s endorsement and sustained hype on social media, which acted as a major catalyst for the coin’s popularity. In May of that year, Musk’s posts contributed to Dogecoin’s rally to its peak of 67 cents, according to Coin Metrics. However, his appearance on SNL, where he described Dogecoin as “a hustle,” led to a significant price drop.

The rest of the crypto market remained relatively unchanged from its postelection rally. Bitcoin traded steadily around $87,000, briefly reaching $90,000 in late afternoon trading. Crypto stocks Coinbase and MicroStrategy saw declines of 1% and 2%, respectively, in extended trading.

Read More: What Is The Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE)? Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy To Lead Trump’s New Initiative

Filed under

bureaucracy department of government efficiency DOGE Dogecoin Elon Musk elon musk doge trump doge what is doge
Advertisement

Also Read

Vogue Model Dynus Saxon Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of Man In Bronx Apartment

Vogue Model Dynus Saxon Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of Man In Bronx Apartment

Delhi Police Launches Sweeping Anti-Gangster Operation

Delhi Police Launches Sweeping Anti-Gangster Operation

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Net Worth: A Young Billionaire Championing Capitalism and Efficiency

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Net Worth: A Young Billionaire Championing Capitalism and Efficiency

Supreme Court Sets Guidelines for Demolitions, Emphasizes Judicial Oversight

Supreme Court Sets Guidelines for Demolitions, Emphasizes Judicial Oversight

Indian Army to Deploy All-Terrain Vehicles on Northern Borders

Indian Army to Deploy All-Terrain Vehicles on Northern Borders

Entertainment

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic Death

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox