Sunday, June 1, 2025
Trump Drops Jared Isaacman As NASA Chief Nominee Amid Musk Ties

The White House has yet to name a replacement, but retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, a known Trump supporter and vocal advocate for space militarization, is being considered, sources said.

Trump Drops Jared Isaacman As NASA Chief Nominee Amid Musk Ties

In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump has withdrawn billionaire entrepreneur and private astronaut Jared Isaacman as his nominee for NASA administrator, distancing his administration from Elon Musk’s preferred candidate.


In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump has withdrawn billionaire entrepreneur and private astronaut Jared Isaacman as his nominee for NASA administrator, distancing his administration from Elon Musk’s preferred candidate. The decision, reportedly driven by concerns over “prior associations,” comes just days before Isaacman’s long-delayed Senate confirmation vote.

“After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I will soon announce a new nominee who will be mission-aligned and put America first in space.”

Isaacman, founder of the payment processing company Shift4 and the commander of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission, had enjoyed broad support within the commercial space sector. However, his close ties to Musk and his history of political donations to Democrats reportedly raised red flags among key Republican lawmakers.

The White House has yet to name a replacement, but retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, a known Trump supporter and vocal advocate for space militarization, is being considered, sources said.

Isaacman responded graciously to the withdrawal: “I’m incredibly grateful to President Trump and all those who supported me throughout this journey. I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for the complexities of government and the people who serve it.”

His departure follows the controversial exit of Elon Musk from the White House, where he briefly served as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (Doge). The role, which drew criticism for its lack of structure and Musk’s influence on policymaking, reportedly caused internal friction.

Competent and good-hearted

Musk, reacting to the decision on X, said, “It is rare to find someone so competent and good-hearted,” referring to Isaacman. The SpaceX CEO has not issued an official statement.

The shake-up comes at a tumultuous time for NASA. On Friday, the agency released details of Trump’s proposed 2026 budget, which slashes funding for space science and proposes thousands of job cuts. Critics warn the agency is being destabilized by budget uncertainty and leadership changes.

“Not having Jared Isaacman as NASA head is bad news for the agency,” said Harvard-Smithsonian astronomer Jonathan McDowell. “Maybe a good thing for Jared himself though, since being NASA head right now is a bit of a Kobayashi Maru scenario.”

Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT), a member of the Senate committee overseeing NASA, condemned the withdrawal: “I was proud to introduce Jared at his hearing and strongly oppose efforts to derail his nomination.”

As NASA faces deep budget cuts and uncertain political leadership, experts say stability at the top is more critical than ever to maintain America’s leadership in space exploration.

