Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor

Trump endorsed Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey's Republican primary for governor, boosting his campaign for the GOP nomination.

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor

Trump endorsed Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey's Republican primary for governor, boosting his campaign for the GOP nomination.


President Donald Trump officially endorsed Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s Republican primary for governor, boosting the candidate’s campaign as he vies for the GOP nomination against two other Trump supporters and a state senator critical of the president, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump praised Ciattarelli for embracing his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) agenda, stating, “Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!).”

The endorsement signals a strong alignment with Trump’s political platform and is expected to give Ciattarelli a significant advantage heading into the June 10 primary.

Ciattarelli, who had previously been critical of Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign, took to X to express his gratitude. “It’s time to unite our party, win big in November, and make New Jersey affordable and safe again,” he wrote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the endorsement has drawn some criticism. Bill Spadea, a former radio host and fellow Republican candidate, suggested that Trump was backing Ciattarelli based on polling data that indicated he was leading. “(Trump) endorsed a poll, not a plan,” Spadea said on X. “We have the only plan and core principles to restore common sense to New Jersey government.”

Trump’s backing of Ciattarelli follows a meeting earlier this year at Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, further solidifying the connection between the president and the gubernatorial hopeful.

ALSO READ: Trump Receives Warm Welcome From Saudi Crown Prince as He Kicks Off 4-Day Middle East Tour

Filed under

donald trump Jack Ciattarelli New Jersey Governor election

newsx

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call
Senate Minority Leader Ch

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane
The Union government has

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?
Russia launched a modest

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul
newsx

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops
Trump endorsed Jack Ciatt

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom