Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor

President Donald Trump officially endorsed Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s Republican primary for governor, boosting the candidate’s campaign as he vies for the GOP nomination against two other Trump supporters and a state senator critical of the president, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump praised Ciattarelli for embracing his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) agenda, stating, “Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!).”

The endorsement signals a strong alignment with Trump’s political platform and is expected to give Ciattarelli a significant advantage heading into the June 10 primary.

Ciattarelli, who had previously been critical of Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign, took to X to express his gratitude. “It’s time to unite our party, win big in November, and make New Jersey affordable and safe again,” he wrote.

However, the endorsement has drawn some criticism. Bill Spadea, a former radio host and fellow Republican candidate, suggested that Trump was backing Ciattarelli based on polling data that indicated he was leading. “(Trump) endorsed a poll, not a plan,” Spadea said on X. “We have the only plan and core principles to restore common sense to New Jersey government.”

Trump’s backing of Ciattarelli follows a meeting earlier this year at Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, further solidifying the connection between the president and the gubernatorial hopeful.

