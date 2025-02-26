Trump Escalates Trade War With EU, Imposes 25% Tariff On Imports

EU is the third-largest trading partner of the U.S., alongside China, and the latest tariff proposal signals a broader shift in Trump’s trade policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration is set to impose a 25% tariff on imports from the European Union, marking a significant escalation in transatlantic trade tensions. The decision, which is expected to be formally announced soon, targets automobiles and other goods imported from the EU.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Justification for the Tariffs

“We have made a decision, and we’ll be announcing it very soon. It’ll be 25% generally speaking, and that’ll be on cars and all of the things,” Trump stated during a cabinet meeting, reaffirming his stance on what he considers an unfair trade imbalance between the U.S. and the EU.

Trump has long criticized the EU’s trade policies, particularly the bloc’s 10% tariff on passenger cars, which is significantly higher than the 2.5% duty the U.S. imposes on European vehicles. Additionally, U.S. officials have expressed concerns over European value-added taxes (VAT), which range from 17.5% and higher, arguing that such measures disadvantage American exports.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

EU’s Response and Retaliation Threats

The European Commission swiftly condemned the tariff threat, warning of immediate retaliation should the U.S. move forward with the policy. A spokesperson for the Commission stated, “The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies. The EU will always protect European businesses, workers, and consumers from unjustified tariffs.”

Trump has repeatedly accused the European Union of deliberately crafting trade policies to harm American economic interests. “The EU was formed to screw the United States,” he claimed, reinforcing his administration’s position that current trade agreements disproportionately benefit Europe.

The EU is the third-largest trading partner of the U.S., alongside China, and the latest tariff proposal signals a broader shift in Trump’s trade policy. The president also announced his intent to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico next week, though similar threats in the past have been delayed or retracted.

With trade relations already strained by past disputes over tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other commodities, this latest move threatens to deepen the economic rift between Washington and Brussels. The EU’s vow to retaliate could set the stage for another round of tit-for-tat tariffs, further destabilizing global markets and business confidence.

As both sides brace for potential economic fallout, global investors and industries reliant on transatlantic trade will be closely watching the next developments in what could become another significant trade war.

ALSO READ: White House Blocks AP, Reuters And HuffPost From Cabinet Meeting, Raising Press Freedom Alarms