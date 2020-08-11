US President Donald Trump was escorted from the Briefing Room on Monday during a daily session with reporters following a shooting near the White House.

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the Briefing Room on Monday during a daily session with reporters following a shooting near the White House. According to CNN, Trump was being escorted out from the briefing room, as there was a shooting outside the White House. Moments later, he returned and continued the briefing and said that the situation very well seems to be under control.

Trump further thanked the Secret Service saying that they did a fantastic job. He further said that there was a shooting outside the White House and it seemed to be very well under control. He further added that he would like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work.

Talking further, he stated that somebody had been taken to hospital, seemed the person was shot by Secret Service. When asked about whether he was rattled by the incident, he asked if he seemed rattled. He said that it was unfortunate but the world had always been a dangerous place, it was not something that was unique.

With regard to the feeling of being safe in the White House, Trump said that he feels very safe. He precisely said that he feels very safe with the Secret Service and they are fantastic, the best of the best. He added that there is nobody like those people.

Trump was moved to the Oval Office after he was interrupted by the Secret Service during the briefing. The details of the shooting, he said, would be briefed later.

