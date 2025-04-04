Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Again For 75 Days, Allowing More Time for U.S. Sale Deal

Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Again For 75 Days, Allowing More Time for U.S. Sale Deal

The decision comes amid ongoing discussions involving several potential buyers for TikTok’s U.S. assets, including Oracle, AppLovin, Amazon, and a group of private equity firms led by Andreessen Horowitz and Blackstone.

Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Again For 75 Days, Allowing More Time for U.S. Sale Deal

Trump Offers Tariff Relief to China in Exchange for TikTok Deal


President Donald Trump has once again extended the deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell the U.S. operations of TikTok, granting an additional 75 days for negotiations. The extension, announced on Truth Social on Friday, pushes the deadline to mid-June, marking the second time Trump has taken such action since assuming office.

Trump Says, “We Do Not Want TikTok to Go Dark”

In his statement, Trump emphasized the need for more time to finalize a deal, citing the complexity of necessary approvals.

“A transaction requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days,” he wrote.

The decision comes amid ongoing discussions involving several potential buyers for TikTok’s U.S. assets, including Oracle, AppLovin, Amazon, and a group of private equity firms led by Andreessen Horowitz and Blackstone. Other contenders include billionaire Frank McCourt’s Project Liberty and a proposal from AI startup Perplexity to merge with TikTok’s U.S. operations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The National Security concern regarding TikTok

TikTok, which has over 170 million users in the U.S., has long been under scrutiny due to national security concerns over its Chinese ownership. The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, signed into law in April 2024 by former President Joe Biden, mandated ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations or face a ban.

Initially, the deadline was January 19, 2025, but Trump, after taking office, issued an executive order extending it to April 5. With no deal finalized, the president has now pushed the deadline further to ensure TikTok remains operational while negotiations continue.

Apple, Google, and the Temporary Ban

In January, just before the original deadline expired, Apple and Google removed TikTok from their app stores, and the platform temporarily shut down for American users. However, Trump swiftly intervened, signing an executive order that led to TikTok’s return to app stores in February.

While TikTok has not commented on the latest extension, the Chinese government’s approval remains a key factor in finalizing any sale.

 Trade Tensions and Trump’s Tariff Strategy

The deadline extension comes just two days after Trump signed a far-reaching “reciprocal tariff” policy, raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 54%. The president linked the TikTok negotiations to his broader trade agenda, stating:

“This proves that tariffs are the most powerful economic tool, and very important to our national security! We hope to continue working in good faith with China.”

Trump has previously suggested that reducing China tariffs could be a bargaining chip in facilitating the TikTok deal.

With a new mid-June deadline, potential buyers now have more time to finalize their bids and secure regulatory approvals. Vice President J.D. Vance had earlier suggested that an agreement could be reached before the April deadline, stating:

“There will almost certainly be a high-level agreement that satisfies our national security concerns, allowing for a distinct American TikTok enterprise.”

ALSO READ : US Approves Sale of 20,000 Assault Rifles to Israel That Biden Had Delayed: Report

Filed under

donald trump tiktok

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Fires NSA and Cyber Command Chief In Sudden Security Shakeup
In a deeply disturbing in

Telangana Train Shock: Minor Girl Raped By Co-Passenger In Washroom
Mumbai Indians' rising st

Watch: Naman Dhir Smashes 2 Sixes And 2 Fours In 4 Balls Against Akash Deep...
newsx

Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Again For 75 Days, Allowing More Time for U.S. Sale Deal
The Waqf Amendment Bill,

Waqf Boards Now Own 39 Lakh Acres: More Than The Land Held By Railways &...
newsx

How ‘Act East’ Has Been A Defining Feature Of PM Modi’s Foreign Policy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Fires NSA and Cyber Command Chief In Sudden Security Shakeup

Donald Trump Fires NSA and Cyber Command Chief In Sudden Security Shakeup

Telangana Train Shock: Minor Girl Raped By Co-Passenger In Washroom

Telangana Train Shock: Minor Girl Raped By Co-Passenger In Washroom

Watch: Naman Dhir Smashes 2 Sixes And 2 Fours In 4 Balls Against Akash Deep In LSG vs MI Match

Watch: Naman Dhir Smashes 2 Sixes And 2 Fours In 4 Balls Against Akash Deep...

Waqf Boards Now Own 39 Lakh Acres: More Than The Land Held By Railways & Armed Forces Combined

Waqf Boards Now Own 39 Lakh Acres: More Than The Land Held By Railways &...

How ‘Act East’ Has Been A Defining Feature Of PM Modi’s Foreign Policy

How ‘Act East’ Has Been A Defining Feature Of PM Modi’s Foreign Policy

Entertainment

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture