Trump Eyes Quick Peace Deal With Russia As He Prepares To Meet Zelenskyy

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Friday, following a series of public criticisms and growing tensions over Ukraine’s defense against Russia. The meeting is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. at Trump Tower, and it comes just a day after Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic rival, met with Zelenskyy and reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Kyiv.

This high-stakes meeting follows Trump’s vocal doubts about Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russia, and his repeated suggestions that the war could have been avoided had he still been president. Trump has claimed that he can broker a peace deal between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a stance that contrasts sharply with the Biden administration’s continued military assistance to Ukraine. Just hours before Trump’s announcement, President Joe Biden unveiled an additional $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

Tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy have escalated in recent weeks, with Trump accusing the Ukrainian leader of favoring Harris and questioning his leadership. At a campaign rally earlier this week, Trump said Ukraine should have made a deal with Russia early on, suggesting that the country should consider ceding territory to achieve peace. When asked about the possibility of Ukraine relinquishing land to Moscow, Trump did not dismiss the idea outright, stating, “We’ll see what happens.”

Zelenskyy, in turn, has expressed concerns about Trump’s understanding of the conflict. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Zelenskyy implied that Trump oversimplifies the complexities of the war, and criticized his running mate, JD Vance, for advocating that Ukraine make sacrifices, including potentially giving up territory. Trump’s remarks have further fueled the tension, with him referring to Ukraine as “demolished” and calling Zelenskyy a “salesman” for successfully securing U.S. aid.

Despite these public disagreements, Trump announced that Zelenskyy requested the upcoming meeting, and Trump expressed optimism about finding a resolution. “I believe I will be able to make a deal between President Putin and President Zelenskyy, quite quickly,” Trump said at a press conference on Thursday. The meeting almost did not happen, as Zelenskyy’s office initially struggled to confirm plans with Trump during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly, where he has been presenting his strategy to end the war.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris has taken a starkly different approach. Standing alongside Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday, Harris criticized Trump’s push for Ukraine to make territorial concessions, describing them as “proposals for surrender, not peace.” Harris has consistently expressed firm support for Ukraine, marking a clear division in policy between her and Trump as the U.S. presidential election approaches.

Trump’s stance on Ukraine has not been uniformly supported within the Republican Party. While Trump and his running mate Vance have been skeptical of U.S. involvement in the war, other Republicans, such as Senator Lindsey Graham, have remained supportive of Ukraine’s fight against Russia. During a closed-door meeting between Zelenskyy and U.S. senators on Capitol Hill, Graham reportedly had a private conversation with the Ukrainian president, discussing Trump’s views and serving as a potential intermediary.

The outcome of Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy could have significant implications for U.S. foreign policy, particularly as the war in Ukraine drags into its third year and the U.S. presidential election campaign intensifies. Whether Trump’s proposed peace deal will materialize, and how it will align with or differ from the current administration’s strategy, remains to be seen.

