Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump Eyes TikTok With Ambitious US Sovereign Wealth Fund Proposal

With TikTok's future hanging in the balance after a series of national security concerns, Trump proposed that the US take a 50% ownership stake in the app through a joint venture, with its value potentially soaring into the hundreds of billions, or even trillions of dollars.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Trump Eyes TikTok With Ambitious US Sovereign Wealth Fund Proposal


On Monday, President Donald Trump unveiled his plan for a newly created US sovereign wealth fund, which he suggests could be used to acquire TikTok. The announcement came after Trump signed an executive order directing the Treasury and Commerce Departments to establish the fund. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the fund aims to “monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet for the American people,” with a mix of liquid assets and domestic holdings to support the fund’s creation within the next 12 months.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

TikTok’s Controversial History In US

Trump’s statement on the fund’s potential use for purchasing TikTok follows a tumultuous period for the short-video app, owned by China’s Bytedance. TikTok had briefly been forced to shut down in the US in late 2024 due to national security concerns. In January 2025, following Trump’s assumption of office, the president halted a federal ban on the app and assured that the app would remain operational. This came after a federal order demanded Bytedance sever ties with TikTok’s US operations, with Trump offering an extension if a potential sale deal was in progress.

In his comments, Trump emphasized the potential value of TikTok, claiming it could surge to “hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions.” He proposed that the US hold a 50% stake in a joint venture, seeking to ensure American interests were well-represented in the app’s future. The suggestion of using a sovereign wealth fund to purchase TikTok has sparked conversations about the future of tech acquisitions, national security, and foreign ownership of US companies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vision For A US Sovereign Wealth Fund

The concept of a US sovereign wealth fund was first raised by Trump during his presidential campaign. He has indicated that the fund could support a range of national projects, including infrastructure development, manufacturing, and medical research. It could potentially be funded by tariffs and other revenue-generating measures, according to the president. This initiative aligns with Trump’s broader vision to ensure that America’s financial and strategic interests are safeguarded, particularly in the face of global competition and national security risks.

ALSO READ: US To Exit UN Human Rights Council Again, Halt UNRWA Funding

Filed under

donald trump tiktok

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

At Least 40 Killed, 70 Injured In Artillery Shelling In South Sudan

At Least 40 Killed, 70 Injured In Artillery Shelling In South Sudan

US To Exit UN Human Rights Council Again, Halt UNRWA Funding

US To Exit UN Human Rights Council Again, Halt UNRWA Funding

Canadian Stocks Tumble As Donald Trump Imposes Harsh Tariffs

Canadian Stocks Tumble As Donald Trump Imposes Harsh Tariffs

Former Rebel and Syria’s Transitional President Sets Timeline For Presidential Election

Former Rebel and Syria’s Transitional President Sets Timeline For Presidential Election

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Entertainment

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox