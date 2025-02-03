Trump Eyes TikTok With Ambitious US Sovereign Wealth Fund Proposal

On Monday, President Donald Trump unveiled his plan for a newly created US sovereign wealth fund, which he suggests could be used to acquire TikTok. The announcement came after Trump signed an executive order directing the Treasury and Commerce Departments to establish the fund. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the fund aims to “monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet for the American people,” with a mix of liquid assets and domestic holdings to support the fund’s creation within the next 12 months.

TikTok’s Controversial History In US

Trump’s statement on the fund’s potential use for purchasing TikTok follows a tumultuous period for the short-video app, owned by China’s Bytedance. TikTok had briefly been forced to shut down in the US in late 2024 due to national security concerns. In January 2025, following Trump’s assumption of office, the president halted a federal ban on the app and assured that the app would remain operational. This came after a federal order demanded Bytedance sever ties with TikTok’s US operations, with Trump offering an extension if a potential sale deal was in progress.

In his comments, Trump emphasized the potential value of TikTok, claiming it could surge to “hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions.” He proposed that the US hold a 50% stake in a joint venture, seeking to ensure American interests were well-represented in the app’s future. The suggestion of using a sovereign wealth fund to purchase TikTok has sparked conversations about the future of tech acquisitions, national security, and foreign ownership of US companies.

Vision For A US Sovereign Wealth Fund

The concept of a US sovereign wealth fund was first raised by Trump during his presidential campaign. He has indicated that the fund could support a range of national projects, including infrastructure development, manufacturing, and medical research. It could potentially be funded by tariffs and other revenue-generating measures, according to the president. This initiative aligns with Trump’s broader vision to ensure that America’s financial and strategic interests are safeguarded, particularly in the face of global competition and national security risks.

