Trump Faces Allegations Of Groping A Woman In 1993 While Jeffrey Epstein Watched

Stacey Williams claimed this week that former President Donald Trump groped her at Trump Tower in early 1993, while hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein looked on. Williams, a former model, made this assertion during a video conference for survivors of sexual violence supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

A long list of claims against Trump

This allegation adds to a long list of claims against former president, including those from E. Jean Carroll, who has been embroiled in legal disputes with him after a jury found him liable in 2023 for sexually assaulting her in 1996 and subsequently defaming her. Accusations against former president date back several decades, including incidents captured in the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, a 2005 video released just weeks before the 2016 Election Day, in which former president boasted about grabbing and forcibly kissing women.

During the video call, Williams recounted her initial meeting with Epstein in 1992. Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial in New York on multiple sex trafficking charges, prompted conspiracy theories surrounding his death. Williams stated that while walking down Fifth Avenue in “late winter, early spring” of 1993, Epstein suggested they visit Trump.

Happened at Trump Tower

According to Williams, they entered Trump Tower, took the elevator up, and shortly thereafter, former president greeted them and began to grope her. She described how he placed his hands on various parts of her body, leaving her confused and frozen, unsure of how to react.

In response to these allegations, Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump, labeled them as “unequivocally false” and suggested they were motivated by political agendas.

Both were smiling at each other

Williams recalled that during the encounter, Epstein and former president were smiling at each other and engaged in conversation. At that time, Trump was in his mid-40s, while Williams was in her mid-20s. After they left, Williams felt Epstein’s “seething rage,” as he quickly started to chastise her on the sidewalk, asking why she allowed Trump to touch her and making her feel disgusting. She later expressed feelings of humiliation and sickness.

As she processed the incident, Williams described sensing that there was some twisted game or bet between Trump and Epstein, feeling like she had been treated as an object in a challenge.

