Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Faces Allegations Of Groping A Woman In 1993 While Jeffrey Epstein Watched

Stacey Williams claimed this week that former President Donald Trump groped her at Trump Tower in early 1993, while hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein looked on.

Trump Faces Allegations Of Groping A Woman In 1993 While Jeffrey Epstein Watched

Stacey Williams claimed this week that former President Donald Trump groped her at Trump Tower in early 1993, while hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein looked on. Williams, a former model, made this assertion during a video conference for survivors of sexual violence supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

A long list of claims against Trump

This allegation adds to a long list of claims against former president, including those from E. Jean Carroll, who has been embroiled in legal disputes with him after a jury found him liable in 2023 for sexually assaulting her in 1996 and subsequently defaming her. Accusations against former president date back several decades, including incidents captured in the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, a 2005 video released just weeks before the 2016 Election Day, in which former president boasted about grabbing and forcibly kissing women.

During the video call, Williams recounted her initial meeting with Epstein in 1992. Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial in New York on multiple sex trafficking charges, prompted conspiracy theories surrounding his death. Williams stated that while walking down Fifth Avenue in “late winter, early spring” of 1993, Epstein suggested they visit Trump.

Happened at Trump Tower

According to Williams, they entered Trump Tower, took the elevator up, and shortly thereafter, former president greeted them and began to grope her. She described how he placed his hands on various parts of her body, leaving her confused and frozen, unsure of how to react.

In response to these allegations, Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump, labeled them as “unequivocally false” and suggested they were motivated by political agendas.

Both were smiling at each other

Williams recalled that during the encounter, Epstein and former president were smiling at each other and engaged in conversation. At that time, Trump was in his mid-40s, while Williams was in her mid-20s. After they left, Williams felt Epstein’s “seething rage,” as he quickly started to chastise her on the sidewalk, asking why she allowed Trump to touch her and making her feel disgusting. She later expressed feelings of humiliation and sickness.

As she processed the incident, Williams described sensing that there was some twisted game or bet between Trump and Epstein, feeling like she had been treated as an object in a challenge.

Read More: Beyoncé To Power Harris in Texas; Trump Courts Rogan’s Fans On Campaign Stop

Filed under

Jeffrey Epstein Stacey Williams Stacey Williams allegations Trump Trump groped
Advertisement

Also Read

Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris for president

Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris for president

Trump Narrows Harris Lead To 3 Points In New Hampshire

Trump Narrows Harris Lead To 3 Points In New Hampshire

Trump, Vance Cellphones Likely Targeted By Chinese Hackers

Trump, Vance Cellphones Likely Targeted By Chinese Hackers

How True Are Reports About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Separating Their Ways?

How True Are Reports About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Separating Their Ways?

Dodgers World Series Roster: Key Pitcher Evan Phillips Excluded For Fall Classic Against Yankees

Dodgers World Series Roster: Key Pitcher Evan Phillips Excluded For Fall Classic Against Yankees

Entertainment

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox