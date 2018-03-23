On March 22, President Donald Trump announced John Bolton as the new National Security Adviser under his administration. Bolton has replaced McMaster to acquire the position, who will join office on April 9 this year. The decision for replacement was amicable and was announced by the president through social media.

After Donald Trump became the President of the United States, there have been a lot of transformations happening in that country. In yet another dramatic exit on March 22, President Donald Trump made an announcement on his Twitter account that his National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. HR McMaster will be replaced by hard-line former US ambassador and Fox News analyst John Bolton as his third national security adviser. Moreover, Trump didn’t hesitate to thank McMaster for his outstanding contribution through his Twitter, he wrote, “outstanding job & will always remain my friend.”

Speaking about the transition, an official from the White House revealed that Donald Trump and Bolton have been discussing the replacement for some time. As it was important to have a new team in place the decision of bringing a new person was accelerated by both of them. This decision has nothing to do with any incident and is the result of their ongoing conversations amicably. Moreover, in a statement McMaster said, “After 34 years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service.”

McMaster further said, “Throughout my career, it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary service members and dedicated civilians.” Meanwhile, latest reports say that Bolton will take over office from April 9, 2018. The latter has recently been called into action against North Korea and Iran straight after Donald Trump announced him as the national security adviser. Bolton also revealed that since he will be going to shift, as part of the transition he will be working with McMaster before taking over formally.

