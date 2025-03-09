Trump Golf Resort Vandalised Over His proposal To Empty Gaza Strip: Report

Trump’s Turnberry golf course and hotel in Scotland was targetted, with activists painting “Gaza Is Not For Sale” in giant letters on the lawn.

One of US President Donald Trump’s golf resorts in Scotland was vandalised by pro-Palestine activists in response to his proposal to empty the Gaza Strip of its Palestinian population, the Associated Press reported.

Trump’s Turnberry golf course and hotel in southwest Scotland was targetted overnight, with activists painting “Gaza Is Not For Sale” in giant letters on the lawn and using red spray paint on the clubhouse’s exterior wall, the report stated.

The group Palestine Action told the agency that it “rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.”

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance,” Palestine Action said in a statement, according to AP.

Meanwhile, Scotland Police told the publication that it had received a report of damage to the golf course in the early hours of Saturday, and that inquiries were ongoing.

Terming the incident a “childish, criminal act”, Trump Turnberry reportedly said it will ensure that it does not affect its business.

