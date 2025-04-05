Home
  Trump Government Mistakenly Sends Emails To Ukrainians In US To Leave In 7 Days

Trump Government Mistakenly Sends Emails To Ukrainians In US To Leave In 7 Days

A DHS spokesperson clarified on Friday that the email had been sent in error and reassured that the humanitarian parole program remains in place.

Trump Government Mistakenly Sends Emails To Ukrainians In US To Leave In 7 Days

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention to Prevent Rehiring of 16,000 Federal Workers


Several Ukrainians legally residing in the United States under a humanitarian parole program were mistakenly sent emails by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stating their status had been revoked and that they had just seven days to leave the country, Reuters reported.

The email, which many received on Thursday, was stern and alarming: “If you do not depart the United States immediately you will be hsubject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States. Again, DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States.”

The message sparked widespread fear among Ukrainian parolees, many of whom had fled the war with Russia and sought safety under the United States’ Uniting for Ukraine program, a humanitarian initiative launched in 2022 under the Biden administration. The program was meant to offer a temporary haven to Ukrainians escaping the brutal invasion, providing them with legal entry and temporary parole status for two years.

DHH Clarifies

A DHS spokesperson clarified on Friday that the email had been sent in error and reassured that the humanitarian parole program remains in place. “The terms of your parole as originally issued remain unchanged at this time,” DHS stated in a follow-up message, attempting to calm the distress triggered by the initial communication. However, it remains unclear how many Ukrainians received the erroneous notice.

The mistake has drawn concern and criticism from immigrant rights organizations and sponsors across the country.

Angela Boelens, president of IA NICE, a non-profit based in Iowa that has supported dozens of Ukrainian arrivals, described the situation as “deeply distressing.” Boelens said at least two women she knows received the notice, one of whom is pregnant. “It’s a very scary email. All of my families are in complete panic,” she told reporters. “I’d been telling people they would have time after a revocation notice. But this letter is very different.”

One Ukrainian parolee, who requested anonymity due to fear of government retaliation, shared her emotional response. “I couldn’t breathe normally and was uncontrollably crying,” she said. Having renewed her immigration status in August and being assured it was valid for another two years, she was left questioning what went wrong. “I don’t even have as much as a parking ticket. I don’t post on social media. I’ve done everything right.”

The DHS has not yet disclosed how the error occurred or how many people were impacted but has acknowledged the oversight. The episode comes just weeks after Reuters reported that the Trump campaign, in anticipation of a possible return to office, is considering revoking temporary protections for roughly 240,000 Ukrainians, a move that would mark a stark shift from the current administration’s pro-immigrant stance.

ALSO READ: US Judge Orders Trump Administration To Return Man Wrongly Deported to El Salvador’s Mega-Prison

