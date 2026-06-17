Trump Grips PM Modi’s Arm While Climbing Single Step At G7, Viral Video Sparks Fresh Health Concerns| WATCH

A video involving US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a group photo session at the G7 summit on Tuesday drew widespread attention online. The moment reignited public discussion around the president’s health and physical condition. Video clips circulating on social media showed Trump appearing to grip Modi’s arm while preparing himself for the official photograph. The US president, who recently turned 80, also appeared to hesitate while stepping up for the group picture.

PM Modi Helping Trump Bring President’s Health Back In Focus

The incident quickly led to online reactions and scrutiny surrounding Trump’s physical condition, an issue that has remained under public discussion throughout his second term. Critics and observers pointed to the footage as another example of what they view as signs of physical strain. Trump has previously faced allegations that he concealed issues related to his knees, although the White House has repeatedly pushed back against concerns over his health.

At another point, online users claimed Trump appeared unable to walk in a straight line, adding to existing concerns, according to Daily Express UK.

Separate footage also circulated showing Trump holding onto the desk where he was seated, prompting another round of online discussion focused heavily on the appearance of his hands.

Reactions also focused on Trump’s movements during the photo session, with some viewers claiming he appeared unsteady before becoming still for the official photograph.

Trump At G7

On Wednesday, Trump held individual meetings with leaders from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine.

He also participated in multiple group engagements involving G7 partner nations and broader delegations, including leaders from South Korea, Kenya, Brazil, Egypt and India.

During those interactions, Trump discussed efforts to wind down the Iran war and said he had secured an agreement intended to ensure Iran would not pursue nuclear weapons.

Trump also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he had killed “too many people” in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have been involved in military operations.

Trump Health Update

Despite repeated reassurances from the president, public concern has persisted over whether his age could affect his ability to manage the demands of the Oval Office. Critics have spoken about the discoloration visible on his hands, reports of swollen ankles, visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and moments where he appeared tired during televised appearances.

Last week alone, public attention reportedly turned repeatedly toward what many described as signs of declining health.

More recently, close-up images of Trump’s hands sparked additional commentary across social platforms.

Some users made harsh comparisons, with several claiming the president’s appearance resembled that of a “dead person,” while others questioned visible details in the photographs.

“It looks like they added a mannequin hand onto him!,” one X user wrote.

Another user asked, “Not even trying to hide it. What’s going on?”

A third commented, “OMG. What is wrong with his pointing finger? It looks like it’s about to fall off his hand.”

Also Read: ‘Several Indians Lost Their Lives’: With Trump In The Room, PM Modi Flags Indian Deaths In West Asia Conflict At G7