Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump has promised to cut immigration significantly, which includes restricting legal pathways for migrants trying to enter the U.S.

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration estimates there are around 281 million international migrants in the world, or 3.6% of the global population. An increasing number of people will be displaced for political, economic and violence reasons, and more migrants will seek asylum, according to its annual report. It warns that when people cannot find regular pathways, they start looking for “irregular channels that are extremely hazardous.”

 

