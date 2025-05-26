Trump Hints at Possible Iran Nuclear Talks Breakthrough Within ‘Next Two Days’

Trump suggested progress in nuclear talks with Iran, hinting that a formal announcement could be made within the “next two days."

President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that there may be significant progress in nuclear negotiations with Iran, hinting that a formal announcement could be made within the “next two days,” The Associated Press reported.

Speaking to reporters after departing his golf club in northern New Jersey, Trump described the latest round of talks as promising. “We’ve had some very, very good talks with Iran,” he reportedly said, adding, “And I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good.”

Trump appeared notably more optimistic than Omani officials mediating the discussions between the U.S. and Iran, who described the fifth round of negotiations in Rome on Friday as having yielded “some but not conclusive” progress, as reported by AP.

Trump underscored what he called “real progress, serious progress” during talks held over the weekend. “Let’s see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” he said, according to AP.

U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and State Department Policy Planning Director Michael Anton represented the American side in the discussions, which took place at the Omani Embassy in Rome.

The talks aim to find a pathway for curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions in return for lifting a portion of the economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on the country.

