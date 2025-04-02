Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Hits EU With 20% Tariff, Slams Bloc’s ‘Rough’ Trade Practices

Trump Hits EU With 20% Tariff, Slams Bloc’s ‘Rough’ Trade Practices

President Donald Trump has announced a 20% tariff on European Union (EU) goods, accusing the bloc of “ripping off” the United States with unfair trade practices. Speaking at the Make America Wealthy Again event, Trump justified the move as part of his “reciprocal tariff” strategy, which aims to counter what he perceives as decades of […]

Trump Hits EU With 20% Tariff, Slams Bloc’s ‘Rough’ Trade Practices

The Republican-controlled Senate is preparing to work overtime to approve President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.


President Donald Trump has announced a 20% tariff on European Union (EU) goods, accusing the bloc of “ripping off” the United States with unfair trade practices. Speaking at the Make America Wealthy Again event, Trump justified the move as part of his “reciprocal tariff” strategy, which aims to counter what he perceives as decades of trade imbalances.

“The European Union, they’re very tough. Very, very tough traders,” Trump declared. “You think of the European Union” very friendly. They rip us off. It’s so sad to see. It’s so pathetic. 39 percent. We’re gonna charge them 20 percent. So we’re charging them essentially half.”

The president also praised Vietnam’s trade negotiators, calling them “great.”

He also announced a minimum baseline tariff of 10% on all imports, alongside a 25% duty on foreign-made automobiles, effective immediately.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision is part of Trump’s broader economic agenda, which has targeted major trading partners for what he calls “horrendous imbalances” in tariff rates. According to Trump, countries such as India, Vietnam, and Thailand impose significantly higher duties on U.S. goods, disadvantaging American manufacturers.

“The United States charges other countries only a 2.4% tariff on motorcycles. Meanwhile, Thailand and others are charging much higher prices, India charges 70%, Vietnam charges 75%, and others are even higher than that… Such horrendous imbalances have devastated our industrial base and put our national security at risk,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: 

 

Filed under

donald trump EU Liberation Day Tariffs

Focuses on the Kremlin’

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of...
The Republican-controlled

Trump Hits EU With 20% Tariff, Slams Bloc’s ‘Rough’ Trade Practices
newsx

Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imported Cars, Declares ‘Economic Independence’ At Liberation Day Event
The Lok Sabha passed the

Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill After Heated 12-Hour Debate
The concept of waqf, an I

Waqf-alal-Aulad Explained: A Deep Dive Into Islamic Wealth Management
U.S. President Donald Tru

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs: Which Countries Will Face the Biggest Economic Blow?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of New Tariffs

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of...

Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imported Cars, Declares ‘Economic Independence’ At Liberation Day Event

Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imported Cars, Declares ‘Economic Independence’ At Liberation Day Event

Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill After Heated 12-Hour Debate

Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill After Heated 12-Hour Debate

Waqf-alal-Aulad Explained: A Deep Dive Into Islamic Wealth Management

Waqf-alal-Aulad Explained: A Deep Dive Into Islamic Wealth Management

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs: Which Countries Will Face the Biggest Economic Blow?

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs: Which Countries Will Face the Biggest Economic Blow?

Entertainment

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture