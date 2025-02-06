Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Trump Imposes Sanctions On International Criminal Court Over Probes Involving the US And Israel

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC). The move came in response to what the Trump administration described as “illegitimate and baseless investigations” targeting the United States and its close ally Israel.

The executive order, announced by the White House, accuses the ICC of abusing its power by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The court had also launched probes into alleged war crimes committed by US military personnel in Afghanistan and Israeli forces in Gaza.

Details of the Executive Order

The sanctions include asset freezes, travel bans for ICC officials and employees, and restrictions extended to their family members and anyone assisting the court’s investigations. These measures aim to deter further legal actions against the US and Israel by the Hague-based tribunal.

The sanctions follow Netanyahu’s recent visit to the White House, during which Trump expressed strong support for Israel. During the meeting, Trump unveiled a controversial plan to “take over” Gaza and resettle Palestinians in other Middle Eastern nations.

In November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from October 2023 to May 2024. These developments prompted renewed criticism from Trump.

History of US-ICC Relations

During Trump’s first term, his administration imposed financial sanctions and visa bans on the ICC’s then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and other officials. This move was made after Bensouda initiated an investigation into alleged war crimes by US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Although the initial sanctions did not directly reference Israel, officials indicated dissatisfaction with Bensouda’s probe into the Palestinian territories. President Joe Biden reversed these sanctions shortly after taking office in 2021, signaling a softer stance towards the ICC.

President Biden condemned the ICC’s warrant for Netanyahu as “outrageous.” Recently, the US House passed a bill to sanction the ICC, but it was blocked by Senate Democrats, who argued that the bill could have unintended consequences for US allies and businesses.

No Immediate ICC Reaction

The ICC has yet to issue an official response to the latest round of sanctions. The court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, had previously shifted focus away from the US in the Afghan investigation to concentrate on the Taliban instead.

Trump’s executive order to sanction the ICC underscores ongoing tensions between the US, Israel, and the international tribunal. With Biden and the Democratic-led Senate expressing contrasting views, the future of US-ICC relations remains uncertain.

Filed under

Trump

