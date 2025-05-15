Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Trump Inks $1.2 Trillion Deal in Qatar — and Gets Offered a $400M Jet

President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani signed a landmark agreement in Doha set to generate $1.2 trillion in economic exchange, the White House announced Thursday. The deal, inked during Trump’s Middle East tour, comes amid mounting controversy over Doha’s offer of a $400 million luxury jet for Trump’s use after leaving office.

Trump, Qatar ink $1.2T deal in Doha as $400M jet gift offer sparks backlash, raising concerns over foreign influence and ethics.


Visiting U.S. President Donald Trump and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani signed a sweeping agreement expected to “generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion,” according to a statement issued by the White House on Thursday.

The agreement was signed during Trump’s visit to the Gulf nation on Wednesday, marking the second stop on his Middle East tour. The visit has drawn global attention not only for the magnitude of the economic deals announced but also for renewed scrutiny over Qatar’s controversial influence in U.S. affairs.

$400 Million Jet Offer Fuels Controversy

The trip comes just days after Doha reportedly offered Trump a $400 million luxury aircraft to be used as a new Air Force One — and potentially handed over for his personal use after he leaves office. The timing of the offer has raised ethical concerns in Washington, with critics pointing to the possibility of improper foreign influence.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the move, announcing Tuesday that he would block Trump’s Justice Department appointees in protest. “This is not just naked corruption, it is also a grave national security threat,” Schumer stated.

$243.5 Billion in Economic Deals Announced Between US and Qatar

In addition to the $1.2 trillion agreement, the White House confirmed a series of other economic deals totaling more than $243.5 billion. A fact sheet listed a “record” order of 160 aircraft from Boeing and other contracts involving American companies such as McDermott, Parsons, and quantum computing firm Quantinuum.

“It’s over $200 billion but 160 in terms of the jets. That’s fantastic. So that’s a record,” Trump said during the announcement. “It’s the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing. That’s pretty good.”

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg participated in the signing ceremony after two hours of discussions with Qatar’s emir. The order includes 130 Dreamliner aircraft and 30 Boeing 777-9 jets, which are still awaiting certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Boeing has also offered Qatar options for 50 additional 787 and 777X planes. However, the actual value of the Boeing order is likely lower than $200 billion based on list prices. The $96 billion cited in the White House documents may also encompass contracts with GE Aerospace.

Major Defense and Tech Purchases by Qatar

Qatar’s defense acquisitions were another highlight of the visit. The Gulf nation became the first international buyer of Raytheon’s new FS-LIDS counter-drone system with a $1 billion purchase. Additionally, General Atomics secured a $2 billion deal to supply MQ-9B drones to Doha.

The White House also announced a statement of intent that could pave the way for up to $38 billion in future investments in Al Udeid Air Base and other air and maritime defense capabilities.

Following high-level morning meetings with U.S. and Qatari officials, as well as leaders from American aerospace and defense companies, Trump traveled Thursday to Al Udeid Air Base. The base is a key American military installation in the Middle East. There, he is scheduled to deliver remarks to U.S. service members and observe a demonstration of American air power.

