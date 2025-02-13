Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Trump Interrupts CNN Reporter During Press Briefing: ‘We Haven’t Asked You to Speak Yet’

During a press event at the White House on Thursday, US President Donald Trump abruptly cut off CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins as she attempted to ask a question.

Trump Interrupts CNN Reporter During Press Briefing: ‘We Haven’t Asked You to Speak Yet’


During a press event at the White House on Thursday, US President Donald Trump abruptly cut off CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins as she attempted to ask a question. “Excuse me, we haven’t asked you to speak yet,” Trump interjected, quickly dismissing the interruption. The exchange took place in the Oval Office, where Trump was unveiling his latest trade policy—reciprocal tariffs on imports to the United States.

New Tariff Policy to Address Trade Imbalances

Trump’s newly announced reciprocal tariff plan aims to match tariffs imposed by other countries on US exports. “I’ve decided for purposes of fairness that I will charge a reciprocal tariff,” Trump declared while signing the proclamation. He emphasized that this approach ensures fairness, stating, “No more or no less… They charge us a tax or tariff, and we charge the exact same tax or tariff.”

The administration has framed the policy as a step toward eliminating trade imbalances and protecting American industries. Trump insisted that the move would create a level playing field for US manufacturers while discouraging other nations from imposing excessive duties on American goods.

Potential Economic Impact and Implementation Timeline

Despite the administration’s optimism, experts warn that the new tariff measures could have economic repercussions. The policy could lead to increased costs for American consumers and businesses, as retaliatory tariffs from other countries may drive up prices.

White House officials have indicated that implementing the reciprocal tariffs will be a complex process requiring extensive trade evaluations. While Trump has positioned the plan as an immediate solution, senior officials suggest that finalizing the tariff structures could take weeks or even months, with no set timeline for enforcement.

India Among Countries Most Affected

The announcement came just hours before Trump was scheduled to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. India, which has historically been criticized by Trump for its high tariff barriers, is expected to be among the countries most impacted by the new policy.

While Trump has repeatedly voiced his frustration over India’s tariffs on American goods, Modi’s visit comes at a crucial time for US-India trade relations. The meeting between the two leaders could play a pivotal role in determining how India navigates the potential economic consequences of Trump’s latest trade directive.

A High-Stakes Trade Gamble

As Trump doubles down on his trade agenda, the reciprocal tariffs remain a contentious policy, with potential consequences for both the US economy and its global trading partners. While Trump asserts that the move is about fairness, businesses and economists alike remain cautious about the long-term effects of escalating tariff wars on international trade and domestic prices.

Read More : Trump’s Executive Order On Birthright Citizenship Blocked By Fourth Federal Judge

Filed under

Trump

