Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Trump Invites Modi For White House Meeting To Discuss Trade, Security, And Immigration

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House next week for key discussions on trade, security, and immigration.

TRUMP AND MODI


U.S. President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the White House next week, according to a White House official. The invitation comes just hours after a U.S. military plane departed for India carrying deported migrants.

The upcoming meeting is expected to focus on crucial bilateral issues, including immigration policies, trade relations, and security cooperation. During a phone call on January 27, Trump and Modi discussed immigration matters, emphasizing the need for fair trade practices and increased Indian purchases of American-made security equipment.

India remains a key strategic partner for the U.S. in its geopolitical efforts to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Strengthening trade relations is a top priority for both nations, particularly as India seeks to facilitate the acquisition of skilled worker visas for its citizens.

Additionally, the discussions are likely to cover concerns over tariffs. Trump has previously criticized India’s high tariffs on American products and has threatened retaliatory measures. Avoiding such trade barriers remains a crucial objective for New Delhi.

The United States is India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $118 billion in the 2023–24 financial year. India recorded a trade surplus of $32 billion with the U.S., underscoring the depth of economic ties between the two countries.

The upcoming meeting is expected to further solidify diplomatic and economic ties between the world’s two largest democracies.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Temporarily Halts Tariffs On Canada And Mexico After Last-Minute Border Deals

