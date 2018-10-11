US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that America will take care of countries including India which defy its directive to stop importing oil from Iran by November 4. Trump's warning has come on the heels of Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announcing that two state refiners have placed orders for importing crude oil from Iran in November.

According to reports, US is going to announce a fresh batch of sanctions on Iran’s oil and shipping sectors as well as its central bank. Earlier, US had asked buyers of Iranian oil to cut imports to zero starting in November.

However, India, which is Iran’s 3rd largest oil importer, went against US warning and cited growing energy requirements while placing orders from Iran. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) together have placed order for 1.25 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil from Iran.

As per a report in NDTV, out of the 220.4 million metric tonnes of crude oil imported by India in 2017-18, about 9.4 percent was from Iran.

While India is at 3rd largest oil importer, China tops the table and has vehemently opposed any unilateral sanctions on Iran.

Earlier, Trump had also said that India will soon find out about his decision on CAATSA sanctions after India had gone against US warning and signed $5 billion deal to purchase the S-400 air defence system from Russia.

