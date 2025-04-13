Donald Trump is in “excellent health” and “fully fit” to carry out the duties of the presidency, a memo released by the White House read.

Donald Trump is in “excellent health” and “fully fit” to carry out the duties of the presidency, a memo released by the White House read.

President Donald Trump is in “excellent health” and “fully fit” to carry out the duties of the presidency, CNN reported early Sunday, citing a medical memo released by the White House physician following the president’s annual physical examination.

The statement, signed by Dr. Sean Barbabella, summarized the results of Trump’s physical exams, lab work, and a cognitive assessment.

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Health of State”, the memo read, according to CNN.

According to the report, the note mentioned Trump’s weight at 224 pounds, with a height of 75 inches (6 feet 3 inches). His resting heart rate was recorded at 62 beats per minute, and his blood pressure at 128/74 mmHg, the report said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump also underwent a Montreal Cognitive Assessment, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30, the memo said, according to CNN.

The exam found no abnormalities in Trump’s eyes, ears, nose, throat, or neurological systems. One distinction noted by Dr. Barbabella, however, was scarring on Trump’s right ear, which he attributed to the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last year.

The memo also referenced a colonoscopy performed last summer, which revealed that Trump has diverticulitis—an inflammation associated with small pouches called diverticuli in the colon wall, the report further said, adding that the condition, while generally symptomless, can cause discomfort or bleeding.

ALSO READ: Ecuador Votes in Presidential Election: All You Need To Know