Trump Issues Executive Order To Establish U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund: Key Details to Know

In a move that could reshape the U.S. economic landscape, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on February 3, 2025, directing the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments to create a sovereign wealth fund. This initiative, which Trump has long suggested, could be pivotal in funding major national projects. The fund might also have an interest in acquiring TikTok.

The Sovereign Wealth Fund: A New U.S. Economic Strategy

President Trump emphasized the importance of establishing the sovereign wealth fund, which is expected to be operational within the next 12 months. His vision for the fund includes monetizing the assets held by the U.S., which could help finance infrastructure projects such as highways, airports, and even medical research. This approach is aimed at benefiting the American people by utilizing the country’s balance sheet more effectively.

Trump stated, “We’re going to stand this thing up within the next 12 months. We’re going to monetize the asset side of the U.S. balance sheet for the American people.” The fund could comprise a mix of liquid and other national assets, though specifics about its financing and operations are yet to be disclosed.

While details are sparse, Trump suggested that the sovereign wealth fund could be funded through “tariffs and other intelligent things.” Typically, sovereign wealth funds are fueled by a country’s budget surplus, but the U.S. currently operates at a deficit. Trump’s alternative funding strategy remains unconventional, but the idea of leveraging tariffs has gained traction in his administration.

The creation of a sovereign wealth fund was not a new idea for Trump. During his presidential campaign, he proposed such a fund to finance large-scale national endeavors. He envisioned it as a mechanism to support key sectors, including infrastructure, manufacturing, and medical research, which could provide long-term benefits to the country.

The U.S. and TikTok: A National Security Issue

In addition to the sovereign wealth fund, Trump addressed ongoing discussions around the popular app TikTok, which has about 170 million users in the U.S. The app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, had been subject to legal scrutiny due to national security concerns. Trump previously signed an executive order to delay the enforcement of a law that would require ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban.

As part of his broader economic strategy, Trump revealed that he had been in talks with various parties regarding the potential purchase of TikTok. He indicated that a decision regarding the app’s future could be made as early as February 2025.

Sovereign Wealth Funds Around the World

Globally, there are over 90 sovereign wealth funds managing assets totaling more than $8 trillion, according to the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds. These funds, which typically rely on surplus revenues from oil, natural resources, or other national assets, have become key players in the global financial markets. Trump’s vision for a U.S. fund would align the country with this growing trend.

President Trump’s move to create a U.S. sovereign wealth fund is a bold step that could redefine national investment strategies. While the exact details of the fund’s structure remain unclear, its potential to support national projects and possibly acquire TikTok highlights the administration’s commitment to leveraging the U.S. economic resources in unconventional ways. Whether this initiative will succeed remains to be seen, but it marks a significant development in U.S. fiscal policy.

