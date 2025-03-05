Trump Issues Final Warning To Hamas: Release Hostages Or Face Total Destruction

US President Donald Trump issued a stern ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of hostages and the return of bodies. In a bold social media post, Trump warned the group's leadership to flee Gaza or face dire consequences, pledging full military support to Israel. His message has drawn both support and controversy amid escalating hostilities.

US President Donald Trump issued a strong ultimatum to Hamas on Wednesday evening, demanding the immediate release of all hostages and the return of bodies of those killed. The warning, posted on his Truth Social account, signaled unwavering support for Israel amid ongoing hostilities.

‘Shalom Hamas’ – A Message of Choice

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose,” Trump wrote, setting a decisive tone at the beginning of his message.

“Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” the post read.

The former president’s statement left no ambiguity, warning the leadership of Hamas to leave Gaza while they still had the chance.

“This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance,” he added.

‘There Will Be Hell to Pay’: Trump to Hamas

Emphasizing the gravity of his warning, Trump wrote, “RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!” He condemned Hamas for holding bodies of the deceased, calling them “sick and twisted.”

The post also conveyed Trump’s commitment to backing Israel militarily. “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

Trump mentioned his recent meeting with former hostages at the White House. “I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed.”

In a message directed at the people of Gaza, he wrote, “A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision.”

Reactions to Trump’s Statement

Trump’s post sparked immediate reactions. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) expressed gratitude for his “unequivocal demand that Hamas free all the hostages now and for ensuring Israel has the resources it needs to protect its families.”

Israel’s former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir supported Trump’s message. “The government must embrace President Trump’s proposal and stop bypassing him from the left. Release all our hostages immediately, or absolute hell immediately,” Ben-Gvir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The statement followed Trump’s meeting with seven former hostages at the White House, underscoring the urgency of his demand and the administration’s backing of Israel’s ongoing operations.

