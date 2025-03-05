President Trump urged Democrats to support tax cuts for all Americans, warning that failing to do so could cost them voter support. Republicans cheered as he expressed confidence in their backing.

President Trump passionately advocated for tax cuts for all Americans, urging Democrats to support the proposed changes. “I’m sure you’re going to vote for those tax cuts,” Trump confidently told Democrats in the room, adding a pointed remark: “Otherwise, I don’t think the people will ever vote you into office.”

While emphasizing the importance of tax cuts to American families, Trump shifted his attention to the Republican lawmakers present. “But I know this group will be voting for the tax cuts,” he said, gesturing to the Republicans, who responded with loud cheers.

President Trump addressed joint session of Congress a for the first time since retaking office on Tuesday, telling lawmakers and the nation that “America is back” while touting the flurry of actions he has taken over the first six weeks of his second term.

Speaking for an hour and 40 minutes, the president highlighted the executive orders he has issued and laid out his vision for how Congress should begin implementing his sweeping legislative agenda. He also praised the work of Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency task force, or DOGE, for the drastic cuts they have enacted across the executive branch.

