Trump Joint Congress Session: Trump Asks Congress To Criminalize “Sex Changes On Children” And For A “Golden Dome” defense shield

In a bold statement before Congress, President Trump called for significant policy changes, focusing on both transgender issues and national defense. He demanded that Congress pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes for children, declaring, “This is a big lie,” in reference to what he described as the false narrative that children can be trapped in the wrong body. He sent a clear message to every child in America, saying, “You are perfect, exactly the way God made you.”

This call to action is part of a larger effort to implement anti-transgender policies that Trump championed during his campaign. Earlier this year, he signed an executive order banning transgender girls and women from competing in female sports teams, with schools that fail to comply risking their federal funding. His administration also tightened U.S. visa policies for athletes seeking to compete in the U.S., affecting international transgender competitors.

Additionally, Trump signed another executive order aimed at halting federal funding for gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under the age of 19, including restrictions on puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical procedures. While two federal judges have blocked the order, it remains a significant part of his administration’s ongoing effort to limit access to such care.

On national defense, Trump introduced the idea of a “Golden Dome missile defense shield,” drawing parallels to Israel’s successful system. “As commander in chief, my focus is on building the most powerful military of the future,” Trump said. “I’m asking Congress to fund a state-of-the-art Golden Dome missile defense shield to protect our homeland, all made in the USA.” He added, “Other places have it. And the United States should have it too, right?”

This call for military innovation and defense readiness underscores Trump’s focus on strengthening U.S. national security, with a bold vision for both the nation’s military and societal policies.

