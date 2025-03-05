Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump Joint Congress Session: Trump Asks Congress To Criminalize “Sex Changes On Children” And For A “Golden Dome” defense shield

Trump Joint Congress Session: Trump Asks Congress To Criminalize “Sex Changes On Children” And For A “Golden Dome” defense shield

This call for military innovation and defense readiness underscores Trump's focus on strengthening U.S. national security, with a bold vision for both the nation's military and societal policies.

Trump Joint Congress Session: Trump Asks Congress To Criminalize “Sex Changes On Children” And For A “Golden Dome” defense shield

Trump asks Congress to criminalize "sex changes on children"


In a bold statement before Congress, President Trump called for significant policy changes, focusing on both transgender issues and national defense. He demanded that Congress pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes for children, declaring, “This is a big lie,” in reference to what he described as the false narrative that children can be trapped in the wrong body. He sent a clear message to every child in America, saying, “You are perfect, exactly the way God made you.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This call to action is part of a larger effort to implement anti-transgender policies that Trump championed during his campaign. Earlier this year, he signed an executive order banning transgender girls and women from competing in female sports teams, with schools that fail to comply risking their federal funding. His administration also tightened U.S. visa policies for athletes seeking to compete in the U.S., affecting international transgender competitors.

Additionally, Trump signed another executive order aimed at halting federal funding for gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under the age of 19, including restrictions on puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical procedures. While two federal judges have blocked the order, it remains a significant part of his administration’s ongoing effort to limit access to such care.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On national defense, Trump introduced the idea of a “Golden Dome missile defense shield,” drawing parallels to Israel’s successful system. “As commander in chief, my focus is on building the most powerful military of the future,” Trump said. “I’m asking Congress to fund a state-of-the-art Golden Dome missile defense shield to protect our homeland, all made in the USA.” He added, “Other places have it. And the United States should have it too, right?”

This call for military innovation and defense readiness underscores Trump’s focus on strengthening U.S. national security, with a bold vision for both the nation’s military and societal policies.

ALSO READ: Trump Joint Congress Session: Trump Says U.S. Farmers Will Benefit From Tariffs Because Foreign Produce Is “Dirty” And “Uninspected”

Filed under

Trump Joint Congress Session

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Manipur

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Manipur

Kuki Group In Manipur Rejects Amit Shah’s Free Movement Directive, Demands Solution First

Kuki Group In Manipur Rejects Amit Shah’s Free Movement Directive, Demands Solution First

Trump Praises Pakistan For Extraditing Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect To U.S

Trump Praises Pakistan For Extraditing Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect To U.S

US President Trump Unveils $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Proposal To Help Balance US Budget

US President Trump Unveils $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Proposal To Help Balance US Budget

‘I Don’t Care About It’: Gambhir Hits Back At Critics As India Reaches Champions Trophy Final

‘I Don’t Care About It’: Gambhir Hits Back At Critics As India Reaches Champions Trophy...

Entertainment

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard