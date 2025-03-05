Trump Joint Congress Session: Trump Claims Border Success With New President In Charge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents had about 30,000 encounters with migrants attempting to cross the U.S. borders illegally in January, the agency reported. The agency has not reported the numbers for February.

President Trump praised his administration’s border security efforts, calling them the most significant crackdown in American history. He rejected calls for new legislation, instead claiming that all that was needed was a “new president.”

“The media and the Democrats kept insisting we needed new laws to secure the border,” Trump said. “But in reality, we just needed a new president.”

The president expressed gratitude to key figures like Tom Homan, the border czar, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for their efforts. He also honored the memory of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student tragically murdered by an immigrant in the U.S. illegally, emphasizing that “America will never forget her.” Riley’s mother and sister were present in the gallery.

Trump also recounted the story of a 12-year-old girl allegedly killed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally, addressing her mother in the gallery. He highlighted a recent executive order to rename a wildlife refuge in the girl’s honor, displaying the signed order to applause from Republican lawmakers.

